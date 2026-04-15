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Estonian court sentences man who raped a child in public to 13 years in prison

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A prison in Estonia.
A prison in Estonia. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
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On Wednesday, Viru District Court found a 29-year-old man guilty of raping a child and sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

According to the charges filed by the Prosecutor's Office, the man attacked the victim in a public place and forcibly had sexual intercourse with them. "The man's actions were interrupted by a passerby who noticed the child in need of help and intervened. Thanks to that person's actions, the rapist, who tried to flee the scene, was also apprehended," said prosecutor Saskia Kask, who led the proceedings.

Kask said the defendant had not previously encountered the victim. "The evidence shows that the man did not plan the attack in advance, but rather that it was an impulsive act," she said.

According to the prosecutor, attacks in public places are relatively rare. "That circumstance makes the act committed by the man convicted today even more serious, which is why the Prosecutor's Office requested that the court impose a lengthy prison sentence," Kask said.

Viru District Court heard the case behind closed doors in consideration of the victim's interests. As a result, the Prosecutor's Office cannot provide additional information on the case or proceedings.

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