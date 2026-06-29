Estonia charges judo coach with sexual abuse of children under his care

The Prosecutor's Office has charged 56-year-old Ida-Viru County judo coach Sergei Sergejev with sexually abusing children he coached, allegedly exploiting the authority and trust he gained in his role as their coach.

According to the charges, the man knowingly created situations where he was left alone with the children in training facilities, camps and accommodation during competitions. Sergejev then proceeded to commit acts of sexual nature against his charges, taking advantage of the power and influence he had over his victims as their trainer.

The coach's youngest victim was under 10 years old, in whose case he took advantage of the fact the child was unable to understand what was happening or to resist. The charges go back to 2015, with the most recent acts allegedly committed late last year, before the man was apprehended.

Saskia Kask, prosecutor for the Viru District Prosecutor's Office, said that sexual offenses against children often remain hidden because it might be difficult for the victims to talk about what happened. This is especially true if the perpetrator is an adult with authority who is respected and valued by everyone else. "For children to dare talk about such situations, it is crucial for them to have a trusting relationship with a parent or other close adult," Kask said.

The prosecutor urged people to report any suspicions of sexual abuse. "If you suspect that a child has become a victim of sexual abuse, it is imperative to report it to the police and child protection authorities. Whenever we receive a tip of a potential crime, we always verify it carefully and responsibly, keeping in mind first and foremost the interests and well-being of the victim," Kask added.

Sergejev was detained last December following tips from child protectors.

While the prosecution moved for the man's arrest after he was detained, the Viru District Court disagreed. However, the court did not allow Sergejev to continue working as a coach for the duration of the preliminary investigation.

Sergejev has been a judo coach since 2005 and holds the highest coaching certification, master coach. He coached at the Kalev sports association in Kohtla-Järve and at Afina Sports Club.

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