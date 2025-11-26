X!

Court halves rape sentence handed to noted Estonian DJ

News
Tallinn Circuit Court signage.
Tallinn Circuit Court signage. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A court has cut in half the jail time to be served by noted DJ and music producer Meelis Eskola, convicted of rape, Eesti Ekspress reported.

Originally, the first-tier Pärnu County Court and the second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court had both acquitted Eskola, 43, known as DJ Cityflash, of rape, but on November 1, 2024, the Supreme Court overturned these acquittals, finding both courts had given preferential treatment to the defendant's testimony over the victim's, and had not justified their positions convincingly.

In the retrial, the circuit ruled Tuesday that while Eskola's conviction was justified, the scope of the crime as set out in the indictment and the act ultimately established in court do not fully tally up, meaning Eskola can only be found guilty of a crime to a lesser extent than alleged in the original charge sheet.

This resulted in Eskola's jail term being halved from its original three years handed at the county court's retrial, to 18 months, and his probationary period — when he will be required to permanently reside at a set address and only leave if express permission is obtained, regularly report to his probation office and take part in a rehabilitation program — shortened from four years to two.

The circuit court also reduced the amount Eskola must pay to the victim arising from their civil claim, from €7,000 to €2,500; the victim had left the sum of compensation for non-pecuniary damages from the defendant to the court's discretion.

Eskola was on trial under the article of the Penal Code relating to rape and, according to the indictment, at a party function room in Paide, on May 7, 2022, he had sexual intercourse with the victim, a young mother, against the victim's will.

The county court and circuit court retrials this year found Eskola committed an act of rape accompanied by violence, and took advantage of the woman victim being unable to resist due to alcohol intoxication, physical fatigue, and the difference in physical strength between the two parties.

The charges stated that Eskola had physically dragged the victim into a lounge area and laid them on a pool table, and, while the victim tried to push Eskola away, they proved unable to.

The defendant then had intercourse with the victim, causing pain during the act, which involved pressing a pillow over her face and pulling her hair.

A medical examination found bruises and abrasions on the victim's body to an extent and in areas which would be consistent with an act of rape.

The Tallinn Circuit Court decision has not yet entered into force.

Eskola was, in the mid-2000s, a founding member of dance music ensemble Släm, which reunited in 2023 after a hiatus of over a decade. Most of the intervening time, he has been a solo artist and producer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Prosecutor: Pruunsild's claims of Lavly Perling's complicity utterly absurd

11:49

Ministry of Foreign Affairs preparing to renovate its iconic main building

11:12

Court halves rape sentence handed to noted Estonian DJ

10:40

A lot of legal gray area favoring party funding violations

10:01

Cold, calm conditions partly behind electricity price spike this week

09:52

Tartu Food Bank in financial dire straits

09:06

Estonia's newest long-range radar station now online

08:09

Norstat poll suggests post-elections trends leveling off

25.11

Tartu Christmas City opens this Sunday as festive season gets underway

25.11

Baltic parliament speakers call on Europe, Ukraine and US to work together for peace

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

25.11

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

25.11

Estonia's Elering accused of breaking EU rules

25.11

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

24.11

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

25.11

Experts concerned over decision to allow pets in kindergartens

25.11

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia Updated

24.11

Reconstruction of Tallinn's Lauteri tänav begins December 3

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo