Court sentences man to 12 years in prison for the rape of two underage girls

Judge's seat in an Estonian court (photo is illustrative).
Judge's seat in an Estonian court (photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Viru District Court has convicted a 45-year-old man of raping two underage girls and committing non-consensual sexual acts against them, sentencing him to 12 years in prison.

The court also found the man guilty of producing child pornography and committing domestic violence.

The man must also compensate the victims for non-material damages totaling €20,000.

"In the interests of the victims, the Prosecutor's Office cannot disclose details discussed during the closed court proceedings, but the convicted man's actions would not have come to light if one person had not had the courage to contact the police," prosecutor Saskia Kask said.

According to Jelena Roos, head of the child protection group at the East Prefecture, police responded immediately to the tip they received. "Outwardly, the man gave the impression of being a good family father. However, during the proceedings the initial suspicion was confirmed – the man committed brutal sexual crimes against children," Roos explained.

Prosecutor Saskia Kask acknowledged that sexual crimes against children unfortunately most often occur within the home where a child should feel safest. "That makes it all the more important to understand that such crimes are not a private family matter but concern the wider community. If you notice a child in distress who may be experiencing abuse, please report it immediately, as a single crucial piece of information can save a young child's future and put an end to the psychological devastation that accompanies sexual abuse," the prosecutor said.

The ruling by Viru District Court has not yet entered into force.

If you or someone you know needs help or someone to talk to, you can call or visit the palunabi.ee website.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

