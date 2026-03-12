Justice chancellor inspection report: Estonia's open prisons' conditions improving

Inspections by the Chancellor of Justice's Office of Estonia's open prisons towards the end of 2025 found conditions had improved, particularly in helping inmates reintegrate post-release.

Estonia has three main prisons: Tallinn, Tartu and Viru (in Jõhvi), and while these are mostly cell-based, there are around 60 spaces in open prison facilities — where inmates are allowed off-site — too. All of these were subject to the same inspection.

Open prisons in Estonia accommodate two types of inmates: Those whose sentences are nearing completion, and those who have exhibited good behavior, demonstrating a readiness to gradually return to society.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise noted that, following the most recent similar inspection in 2023, several of the office's previous recommendations have been taken into account.

"One major and significant change is that inmates in open prisons now have far more opportunities to use information and communication technology. This has been made possible by amendments to the Imprisonment Act and the internal regulations of the prisons," the inspections summary states.

The report notes that increased — albeit still controlled — access to the internet has provided inmates with broader opportunities to study, seek employment, and organize their life after release. This has also reduced the workload of prison staff, who no longer have to manage day-to-day tasks on behalf of inmates at open prisons, such as checking public transport schedules, finding potential employers or educational courses, or submitting job applications.

"This allows staff to focus more on substantive work: Supporting, guiding, and advising inmates," the Chancellor of Justice observed.

However, there is room for improvement in the ICT area too.

During the course of the inspections, each of the three open prisons was found to have one stationary computer available for inmates, which the inspectors deemed insufficient. They recommended procuring more such computers for the open prisons.

Another change highlighted in the overview was the provision allowing inmates to use limited-functionality mobile phones provided by the prison while off-facility.

This enables inmates and prison staff to communicate quickly where needed and also allows prisoners to consult with their inspector-contact during working hours, when in-person meetings might be difficult to arrange.

The smartphones also allow an off-site inmate's location to be determined.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"Using a mobile phone, the prison can determine an inmate's location at any time, plus the inmate can access practical information, such as public transport schedules or a calculator when shopping. Significantly, the phone allows for quick access to assistance in emergencies, for example calling an ambulance in case of a health issue," the chancellor's advisers noted in their report.

Inmates also stressed the importance of being able to communicate by phone with their family members and significant others while outside the prison, noting that this has reduced wait lines at fixed phones in the facility, and related tensions that often occurred at the end of the workday in the open prison living units.

As another positive development, inspectors from the chancellor's office highlighted the provision of a radio telephone in the living units of the Viru Open Prison, which allows inmates to communicate privately with significant others, away from prying ears, and recommended considering the same solution for Tallinn and Tartu open prisons.

More humane rules for outings

The rules for short-term outings and meetings have also been made more lenient for inmates.

When assessing compliance with short-term outing conditions, inspectors now take into account whether there are children in the family and attempt to conduct inspections discreetly — taking into consideration, for example, children's sleeping hours or using plain clothes when visiting families with children.

The justice chancellor also praised the approach in open prisons that allows an inmate — under pre-determined conditions — to spend time with their child in public places such as parks, cinemas, museums, or swimming pools. Previously, during home visits, inmates were not allowed to leave the house, significantly restricting a parent's ability to spend playful and meaningful time with their child and to strengthen positive relationships. Inspectors also suggested that since weekday home visits often permit little family time, due to parents and children being at work or school, meetings could also be permitted on weekends. "When allowing short-term outings, open prisons should ensure that the timing and arrangements of the outing allow the intended goals to be effectively achieved," the report states.

The report also notes that the meeting rooms in open prisons have been made more comfortable, with better furniture, board games, drawing supplies, and toys for visiting children. "Comfortable and child-friendly spaces support the well-being of children, help strengthen family bonds, and promote the reintegration of inmates into society," the inspectors concluded.

The inspection report also addressed window coverings in the open prisons, and the provision of exercise opportunities in the prison yards.

A separate section covered searches of inmates working outside the open prison, with praise given for reducing the frequency of such searches in line with recommendations from the chancellor and the Supreme Court. On mandatory drug tests for inmates, the chancellor recommended considering privacy more carefully and presenting inmates with a choice between providing a urine or saliva sample.

The report also extensively examined the situation of older inmates and those with serious illnesses or mobility challenges in open prisons, highlighting improvements made and listing ongoing issues that require further attention.

The final section of the report described the problems faced by foreign inmates without residence permits in open prisons, and their difficulties in obtaining temporary residence permits while incarcerated, ahead of release. The chancellor requested that the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Digital Affairs, and the Police and Border Guard Board work to simplify these procedures.

