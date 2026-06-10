Riigikogu passes law allowing Estonian prison space to be rented to other countries

The Riigikogu on Wednesday approved amendments to the law allowing prisoners from foreign countries to be housed in Estonian prisons. A vote on ratifying a prison agreement with Sweden will also take place during Wednesday's sitting.

The amendments were approved by 52 members of the Riigikogu, while 35 voted against.

According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the bill, the purpose of the amendments is to allow, where an international agreement is in place, prison sentences imposed by foreign courts to be served in Estonian prisons — a practice referred to as prison leasing.

The aim of prison leasing is to ensure that facilities at Tartu Prison are used for their intended purpose and to keep prison staff employed. The broader objectives cited for the amendment include addressing the high costs associated with underutilized prison facilities in Estonia and contributing to the sustainability of public finances.

The legislation will now be submitted to President Alar Karis for promulgation.

Last week, the Swedish parliament gave final approval to the prison leasing agreement between Estonia and Sweden.

Once the agreement has been ratified in both countries, preparations for the cooperation will begin. These include organizational arrangements, recruitment and training of staff and practical cooperation between the Estonian and Swedish prison services to facilitate the transfer of inmates.

The first inmates are scheduled to arrive at Tartu Prison in August. The prison will be filled gradually, with up to 100 inmates arriving per quarter.

Estonia and Sweden signed the prison leasing agreement on June 18, 2025. The agreement allows for the use of up to 400 cells at Tartu Prison to house as many as 600 Swedish inmates. The agreement will remain in force for five years, with the option of a three-year extension.

Inmates to be transferred to Tartu Prison will be selected jointly by Estonian and Swedish authorities. Individuals convicted of terrorism offenses, as well as those assessed as likely to continue committing crimes while incarcerated, will not be transferred to Estonia. Minors and women will also not be accepted. The foreign inmates transferred to Estonia will be adult men serving longer sentences, generally for violent or drug-related offenses.

All costs related to the foreign inmates will be covered by the Swedish state. No inmate will be released in Estonia; all will be returned to Sweden before completing their sentence.

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