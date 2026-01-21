X!

Estonia's prisoner numbers still falling

News
Viru Estonia.
Viru Estonia. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

At the start of 2026, there were 1,618 inmates in Estonian prisons — 37 fewer than at the same time last year, data from the Prison Service shows.

Estonia has approximately 3,000 prison beds in total, meaning 54 percent of them are currently occupied.

Tallinn Prison has a total capacity of 1,292, of which 886 are currently filled.

At Viru Prison, more than half of the beds are empty, with just 424 of its 993 spots occupied.

Tartu Prison has 998 beds, of which 308 are in use, meaning just over 30 percent of its capacity is filled.

According to Kirsi Pruudel, head of media relations at Tallinn Prison, inmates are assigned to different prisons based on factors such as gender, age and reason for incarceration.

For example, Pruudel said all female inmates are held at Tallinn Prison, while minors are placed at Viru Prison. Inmates are also generally assigned to the prison closest to their place of residence.

As of early 2026, there are six minors in custody in Estonian prisons.

Last year, the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs proposed that Estonia could fill its otherwise vacant prison beds with inmates from Sweden. A prison rental agreement between Estonia and Sweden is currently undergoing ratification in both countries. In Estonia, the agreement has passed its first reading in the Riigikogu, with ratification planned for the spring.

According to Pruudel, the first foreign inmates are expected to arrive in Estonia in the second half of this year.

The number of inmates in Estonia has dropped significantly over the past decade. At the end of 2015, there were 2,921 people in custody in the country's prisons.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:17

Mayor of Nuuk to ERR: At first we thought it was just a bad joke

13:47

Low birth rate having a positive effect on availability of kindergarten places

13:07

EKRE leader: I'm glad the old world order is done for

12:44

Security guard working on Estonia's border passed information to Russia's FSB

12:33

Ratings: Isamaa support dropped over the past week

12:25

Households at risk of flooding in Põltsamaa due to ice-clogged river

11:52

Wintry weather helping clothing and footwear retailers' January sales

11:29

Estonia's top tennis players had a successful Tuesday

11:19

Poll: Driving more popular than public transport

10:46

Estonia's prisoner numbers still falling

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

20.01

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

19.01

Bolt weighs HQ move to Tallinn's Porto Franco waterfront

20.01

Rail Baltica phase one will cost at least €24 billion, EU auditors say

20.01

Driving instructor flags Estonian motorists' top mistakes

20.01

Tiiu Hallap: The Estonian and the Tuareg

06:37

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

20.01

Soaring worldwide gold, silver prices lead to surge in trading in Estonia

19.01

Tallinn Bun Fest aims to attract more tourists to capital's cafés this winter

08:40

Estonia to decide how much and which kind of long-range air defense to procure

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo