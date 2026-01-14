Estonia and Finland agree to streamline prison procedures

Finland and Estonia are planning to increase prison cooperation and remove hurdles to prisoner transfers, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reports .

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs (Eesti 200) Liisa Pakosta and her Finnish counterpart Leena Meri signed a joint declaration in Tallinn on Tuesday.

Estonians are the largest group of foreign inmates in Finnish prisons, according to data from Finland's Ministry of Justice.

Yle wrote that Tallinn is planning to change the law to allow prisoners with less than six months of their sentences remaining to be sent back to Estonia.

The pair also discussed digitalization of the justice systems and the recent damage to communication cables by a vessel in the Gulf of Finland.

"Today's meeting confirmed that even on complex and sensitive issues, we are able to work together with the Finns — calmly, jointly, and effectively," a statement from Estonia's Ministry of Justice said.

