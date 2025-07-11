Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

Finland's justice ministry is weighing up a prison rental agreement with Estonia similar to the deal made between Estonia and Sweden last month, Helsingin Sanomat reported .

Finland says all of its prisons are currently experiencing overcrowding – for example, the Vantaa prison near Helsinki had, as of last week, 70 more inmates than spaces available for them.

Finland's justice minister, Leena Meri, said analysis got underway last month to establish whether Finnish law allows for renting prison places from a foreign country, with the primary view being to rent prison places from Estonia if it is legally permissible, Yle reported.

Meri said: "The idea is good and should be part of our toolbox," though she was unable to put a timeline on when this may become a reality.

Corresponding analysis began in Finland before Estonia and Sweden concluded the prison place rental agreement in June, Meri added, and that agreement has given added impetus to Finland looking into the idea.

"If Sweden, as a rule-of-law country, has managed to resolve this, perhaps we also have options we just haven't considered yet," Meri went on.

Finnish Ministry of Justice negotiator Miia Ljunqvist told Helsingin Sanomat that talks have also been held with the Estonian Ministry of Justice.

However, Finland would not gain economically from an agreement with Estonia in the same way as Sweden: The latter will pay Estonia €8,500 per inmate per month, compared with €11,400 a month in Sweden itself. However, the average monthly cost in Finland is lower at €6,300 per prisoner.

On June 18, Estonia's Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200), and Swedish Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer signed a prison rental agreement between the two countries, which guarantees Sweden the use of 400 cells for a total of up to 600 inmates.

Meri noted "Estonia must also be willing to offer more prison spaces for rent," while both Pakosta and Strömmer stressed that adequate background checks on inmates will take place before their transfer to Estonia, and that no inmate from Sweden's prison system will be released inside Estonia.

Meri stated that the matter is still under discussion, with ongoing analysis, and highlighted challenges including the need for legal changes, lack of funds, and uncertainties about the costs of prisoner transport and translation services.

Estonia has three prisons, in Tallinn, Jõhvi, and in Tartu, with the latter of these in particular having free space. The prisons are modern and were built at a time when Estonia still experienced higher crime rates, in the years following the restoration of independence.

