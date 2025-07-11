X!

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

News
Tartu Prison.
Tartu Prison. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Finland's justice ministry is weighing up a prison rental agreement with Estonia similar to the deal made between Estonia and Sweden last month, Helsingin Sanomat reported.

Finland says all of its prisons are currently experiencing overcrowding – for example, the Vantaa prison near Helsinki had, as of last week, 70 more inmates than spaces available for them.

Finland's justice minister, Leena Meri, said analysis got underway last month to establish whether Finnish law allows for renting prison places from a foreign country, with the primary view being to rent prison places from Estonia if it is legally permissible, Yle reported.

Meri said: "The idea is good and should be part of our toolbox," though she was unable to put a timeline on when this may become a reality.

Corresponding analysis began in Finland before Estonia and Sweden concluded the prison place rental agreement in June, Meri added, and that agreement has given added impetus to Finland looking into the idea.

"If Sweden, as a rule-of-law country, has managed to resolve this, perhaps we also have options we just haven't considered yet," Meri went on.

Finnish Ministry of Justice negotiator Miia Ljunqvist told Helsingin Sanomat that talks have also been held with the Estonian Ministry of Justice.

However, Finland would not gain economically from an agreement with Estonia in the same way as Sweden: The latter will pay Estonia €8,500 per inmate per month, compared with €11,400 a month in Sweden itself. However, the average monthly cost in Finland is lower at €6,300 per prisoner.

On June 18, Estonia's Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200), and Swedish Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer signed a prison rental agreement between the two countries, which guarantees Sweden the use of 400 cells for a total of up to 600 inmates.

Meri noted "Estonia must also be willing to offer more prison spaces for rent," while both Pakosta and Strömmer stressed that adequate background checks on inmates will take place before their transfer to Estonia, and that no inmate from Sweden's prison system will be released inside Estonia.

Meri stated that the matter is still under discussion, with ongoing analysis, and highlighted challenges including the need for legal changes, lack of funds, and uncertainties about the costs of prisoner transport and translation services.

Estonia has three prisons, in Tallinn, Jõhvi, and in Tartu, with the latter of these in particular having free space. The prisons are modern and were built at a time when Estonia still experienced higher crime rates, in the years following the restoration of independence.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Source: Helsingin Sanomat

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Indrek Neivelt: Estonia's regressive tax system has hit a dead end

11:25

Estonia's police hand out postcards from Death to celebrate good drivers

10:55

Controlled burning could be used to improve condition of Estonia's dry forests

10:38

Ministry wants to bar those with serious criminal convictions from changing name

09:42

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

09:16

Building a stronger community: How Estonia continues to help rebuild Ukraine

08:49

Law on interns' pay in Estonia remains unclear

08:13

Minister: Estonian public transport ticket system prototype ready by end of 2026

10.07

Mayor satisified with planned location of new Estonian Defense Forces base in Narva

10.07

Farmers in southeast Estonia struggling due to rainy summer

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

10.07

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

10.07

Storm and strong wind warning issued for central and southern Estonia on Friday

10.07

Tallinn's Coca-Cola plaza cinema complex gets new name after refurbishment

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live

10.07

100 moments: ERR photographers' top shots from Estonia's Song and Dance Festival

09.07

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

09.07

More international students choosing Estonia for university

10.07

Investigators: Fatal helicopter crash pilots not following formation flying procedures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo