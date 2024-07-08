Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

News
Tallinn prison.
Tallinn prison. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Several countries have expressed an interest in renting prison space from Estonia, but there are no concrete plans in place, the Ministry of Justice has said.

The number of prisoners in Estonia has fallen in recent years. For example, there were 1,700 prisoners incarcerated in July 2024, down from approximately 2,000 this time last year. Capacity in Viru Prison is currently 53 percent.

The National Audit Office has suggested the Ministry of Justice and the State Real Estate Company (RKAS) find ways to save money on maintenance costs.

This has already been done domestically. At the beginning of this month, half of the prisoners from Tartu Prison were transferred to Tallinn Prison and 90 prison employees were laid off. With this, Tallinn Prison's capacity rose to 68 percent.

But there are other options. Several European countries, such as Denmark, rent prison space in other countries, such as Kosovo.

The Ministry of Justice's Taavi Siru told ERR that this could also work for Estonia.

"Neighbouring countries in this sense have shown this to be the case, and statistics in European countries show that there are not actually excessive vacancies. And in the past, there has been more or less interest in how the prison population is decreasing. But there is no concrete evidence that we are now moving forward with any particular country," he said.

Siru said there are still nuances and legislation for the state to iron out: "The legal area must have the capacity to hold prisoners from another country in its own prisons."

Siru added that progress can be made when the government makes a corresponding decision.

RKAS representative Indrek Henk said before renting prison space out to foreign countries, it would be necessary to review the construction schemes of the prisons to mitigate possible risks.

Last year it was reported that the UK could rent space in Estonia's prisons, but nothing has been agreed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:41

Rasmus Mägi second in Paris 400m hurdles

09:30

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

09:02

'Be the change you want to see': Interview with gallery owner Victoria Olt

08:36

Defensive bunker prototype testing to start in autumn

08:05

Eneli Jefimova takes gold at Vilnius junior championships

07:51

Georg Linnamäe sneaks past Robert Virves to take Rally Estonia victory

07:38

Ingrid Neel out of Wimbledon women's doubles

07:20

Monday's weather drier and sunnier, changeable conditions during the week

07:08

Southeast Estonia storms lead to thousands of customers going without electricity

07.07

Gallery: Tartu opens Car-Free Avenue with memorable concerts

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.07

Lawyers: Estonia has no interest in ending severe basic rights infringement

06.07

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Estonia on Saturday morning

07.07

EKRE youth wing Blue Awakening quits party, looks to join ERK

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

07.07

President: 2% of GDP toward defense might not be enough for NATO allies

04.07

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

06.07

Estonia announces full team for 2024 Paris Olympics

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo