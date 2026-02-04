Belgium considering Estonian prison rental scheme

Belgium is reportedly considering renting space in Estonia's prisons to relieve overcrowding in its own jails, Belgian media reports.

Belgium's Minister for Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt and Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden visited Estonia on Monday and Tuesday to discuss this issue.

Estonia is already in the process of signing an agreement with Sweden to house prisoners in Tartu Prison and there has also been interest from Finland and the UK. The facility in southern Estonia can house 933 prisoners, but currently has over 600 vacant spaces.

Belgian officials are currently exploring whether it would be possible to rent prison facilities to hold inmates convicted in Belgium who lack documentation.

The country aims to ease pressure on its local prison system, and renting space abroad is one of the options under consideration.

Annelies Verlinden. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/Photo News/IMAGO/Philip Reynaers

"If convicted individuals here who lack residence permits can serve their sentences in their country of origin or in foreign detention facilities, it ensures proper enforcement of their punishment while significantly increasing the efficiency of our prison system. This also allows us to invest more effectively in support programs that help prisoners reintegrate into society after serving their sentence," Verlinden said.

At the same time, behind-the-scenes talks are continuing with Kosovo and Albania, according to the Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

"Our message is clear: anyone who is living in our country illegally and also commits a crime has no future here. Returning to the country of origin remains the first option. If that is not possible, we consider detention outside Belgium. By doing so, we not only strengthen the security of our citizens but also reduce the burden on our prison system," said Van Bossuyt.

Research by the Belgian government viewed Estonia as having a sufficiently solid rule of law with high human rights standards, a modernised justice system and newer infrastructure, the Brussels Times reported.

The Estonian Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs told Delfi on Wednesday that Estonia has signed an international agreement with Sweden, which is currently awaiting approval from both countries' parliaments. No other agreements or active negotiations are underway to rent out Estonian prisons.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!