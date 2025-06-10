X!

Prisons official: Rental scheme will help build a stronger Estonian state

Rait Kuuse.
Rait Kuuse.
Renting out prison space in Estonia to countries such as Sweden will help build a stronger state, while dealing with the associated risks is manageable, according to Rait Kuuse, deputy secretary general for prisons at the Ministry of Justice.

As reported last week, Estonia is to lease space at Tartu Prison to Sweden, with up to 600 inmates to be accommodated.

Kuuse gave an interview to "Aktuaalne kaamera" which follows.

Nothing like this has ever been done before, at least in Estonia. Do you have any experience to draw on?

In previous years, rental agreements of this kind have indeed been concluded in Europe. Norway and the Netherlands, Belgium and the Netherlands, have done the same.

Also in the hundreds [of inmates]?

Yes, the number of places is still measurable, up to 500.

In a large-scale situation like that, is it even viable to mitigate all risks?

It is viable to build a system which is capable of dealing with these risks. Of course, we truly cannot mitigate 100 percent of all risks, but as of now, having had very good cooperation with the other internal security agencies, we are quite confident that we can manage all of this.

How much time do you have until the first cohorts start arriving?

It also depends a little on when the specific agreement will come into force, which is still a bit uncertain at present. However, the first possible moment when we would start with foreign prisoners in Tartu prison would be in the second half of next year.

Undoubtedly, it will also be somewhat of a tower of Babel. It is not viable for all prison officers to learn perfect Swedish — how will you actually communicate with them?

We have agreed that the working language — both for documentation and direct communication — will be English. Then we will have to solve the translation issue using both tech and human interpreters.

What if you get a prisoner whose English level isn't very good?

Then technology will help out.

If hundreds of prisoners come from a range of cultural backgrounds, will you have to start offering, for example, halal and kosher food?

There are many details, but the entire rental agreement will certainly be on our terms, under our legislation, with some tweaks. We actually haven't had to make any major compromises here.

No one can demand halal food only?

No, no one can demand that. At the same time, the prison store already offers enough options to modify one's own diet.

So no one will starve?

No one will starve.

From a business standpoint — in your opinion, did we get a good deal?

I think we are cutting a good deal. Plus as a state, we have to decide whether we cut all our capacities to zero or whether we actually build a stronger state. We believe prison rental helps to build a stronger state.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

