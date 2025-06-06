X!

Estonia's Internal Security Service sees extremism risk behind prison rental scheme

Headquarters of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS).
Headquarters of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Housing foreign criminals in Estonian prisons may involve additional risks related to Islamic extremism and internationally organized crime, the Internal Security Service believes.

Estonia and Sweden and discussing an agreement which would bring up to 600 Swedish inmates to Estonia's prisons in the coming years. While Swedish prisons are overcrowded, Estonia's are underutilized.

Estonia hopes to generate at least €30 million in additional revenue through the agreement.

While politicians tend to see benefits to accepting foreign prisoners, the Internal Security Service (ISS) is more cautious. The agency has not provided a more detailed overview of its risk assessment, as the document is not public.

"Estonia is a cooperation partner among European countries and shares in the burden, but in doing so, we cannot put the security of the Estonian state at risk. Renting out prison space may involve security risks, primarily related to Islamic extremism and internationally organized crime," said ISS spokesperson Marta Tuul.

She said housing Swedish inmates could lead to risks of radicalization and conflicts with fellow prisoners and that foreign inmates could be visited by individuals who may also pose a threat in terms of extremism and organized crime.

Marta Tuul, Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"There have been terrorist attacks in Europe that occurred after release from prison, and violent acts showing signs of extremism have also taken place inside prisons," the spokeswoman said.

"In our view, prisoners with links to terrorism and extremism must not be brought to Estonia. The state must also account for the need to strengthen other services, such as legal, medical, and interpretation services," she added.

On Friday, the head of the prison service Rait Kuuse told the newspaper Postimees that Estonia will not accept prisoners convicted of terrorism-related offenses or those considered likely to continue criminal activity in prison.

A press release from the Ministry of Justice said only "low-risk" criminals would be sent to Estonia. Officials have said they will also be housed separately from Estonia's inmates.

Tartu Prison, established in 2000, is a cell-type facility with a capacity of 933 inmates. Currently, 300 prisoners are incarcerated at the jail.

In 2023, the number of inmates in Estonia dropped below 2,000 for the first time and has been decreasing by about 100 people each year. Meanwhile, the Swedish government aims to impose tougher and longer sentences, making it unlikely that the number of prisoners there will decline in the near future.

Tartu prison. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Editor: Helen Wright

