ISS suspects Estonian citizen of trying to join a terrorist organization

The Internal Security Service (ISS) suspects an Estonian citizen of attempting to join a terrorist organization in Lebanon, the 18-year-old man is in custody, Postimees reports.

According to the suspicion, the Estonian citizen attempted to travel to Lebanon via Turkey to join a terrorist organization. The suspect was detained at Tallinn Airport on May 13 before he could board the flight.

The suspect, 18-year-old Jevgeni, has been in custody since May 15 and evidence is being collected in the case, Kauri Sinkevicius, spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office, said.

The Penal Code contains a separate provision on traveling for terrorist purposes, which states that entry into the Republic of Estonia or travel to another country for the purposes of committing a terrorist crime or for the purposes or organization or receipt of terrorist training is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!