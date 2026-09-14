X!

Defense League filming to restrict movement in Tartu Town Hall Square Monday

News
The video filming involves Defense League members from the Tartu district (picture is illustrative).
The video filming involves Defense League members from the Tartu district (picture is illustrative). Source: Mana Kaasik/ Tartu City Government
News

Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) in Tartu is set to be the scene of a Defense League promo video filming Monday evening, with temporary restrictions on movement possible between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Defense League's (Kaitseliit) Tartu District, Tamme detachment is filming an introductory video at the location. Defense League members taking part will be wearing combat gear and carrying service weapons, Tartu City Government said.

The city government thanked residents for their understanding.

The volunteer Defense League is organized regionally through districts (Malev) and is distinct from the regular Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), though cooperation on exercises and even foreign deployments has been close.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:02

WATCH: Estonian National Symphony Orchestra's 100th season opening concert

15:54

Former agency head: Defense minister actively involved in Datasel dealings

15:23

Raul Rebane: A field guide to killjoys

15:21

People's different heat perception complicating energy poverty calculations

15:02

Gallery: Estonian teachers, rescuers protest for higher public sector pay

14:43

Estonia's Robert Virves inches closer to WRC2 2026 drivers' title

14:02

Defense League filming to restrict movement in Tartu Town Hall Square Monday

13:21

NGO Slava Ukraini founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme goes on trial in Estonia

12:30

Eesti 200: Herem brings data-driven approach to defense minister post

12:10

Pärnu's old dairy plant site set for major new development

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.09

British commander in Estonia: 'I go straight into the fight, without delay'

08:58

Train carrying Estonian leaders crossed Ukraine border just before Russian drone strike

13.09

EU plans to allow more short-term rental rules, but Estonia sees no need

12.09

Tallinn has 50 kilometers of walkable underground pipes

09:19

Operators baffled by Estonia's plan to buy new gas and electric buses

12.09

Rising costs force restaurants to shut doors across Estonia

13.09

Estonia's next defense minister pick Herem has security experts concerned

11:07

Former Estonian president: Not enough air defense in the world to meet Ukraine's needs

11.09

Incoming minister: Russia could use military force against Estonia in a year's time

13.09

Estonian PM: Herem knows where he has more work to do as defense minister

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo