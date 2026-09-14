Defense League filming to restrict movement in Tartu Town Hall Square Monday

Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) in Tartu is set to be the scene of a Defense League promo video filming Monday evening, with temporary restrictions on movement possible between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Defense League's (Kaitseliit) Tartu District, Tamme detachment is filming an introductory video at the location. Defense League members taking part will be wearing combat gear and carrying service weapons, Tartu City Government said.

The city government thanked residents for their understanding.

The volunteer Defense League is organized regionally through districts (Malev) and is distinct from the regular Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), though cooperation on exercises and even foreign deployments has been close.

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