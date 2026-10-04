Elle Pütsepp: Minimum wage remains a crucial safeguard for low‑paid workers

Raising the minimum wage directly boosts the earnings of the lowest‑paid workers, giving full‑time employees a higher income and reducing their risk of in‑work poverty, writes Elle Pütsepp.

When we talk about the minimum wage, the discussion quickly turns to companies and how large a pay increase employers can afford. Rarely do we ask what the current minimum wage means for a person whose bank account shows roughly €865 on payday — and that is their entire income after a full month of full‑time work.

In the second quarter of 2026, the average gross monthly wage in accommodation and food services was €1,389, while Estonia's national average was €2,243. Thus, wages in that sector were just over 60 percent of the national average.

Since April 1, the national minimum wage has been €946 per month, or €5.67 per hour. Compared with the 2025 minimum of €886, this meant an additional €60 per month for a full‑time worker.

Let's assume a person earns €946 gross, uses the €700 basic exemption, and contributes 2 percent to the second pension pillar. After income tax, unemployment insurance, and pension contributions, the worker takes home about €865.

The tax reform that took effect at the beginning of the year did affect their wallet, but did not bring major change. Compared with last year's tax system, their net income increased by about €10 per month.

In the second quarter of 2026, Estonia's average gross monthly wage was €2,243, and for a person earning that amount, the removal of the tax hump had a much larger impact on their wallet. With a 2‑percent second‑pillar pension contribution, the net income of someone earning €2,243 gross increased by €154 per month compared with the 2025 tax system.

For this reason, the tax reform cannot be tied to the need to raise the minimum wage, nor can it be claimed that the national minimum wage is sufficient. Changing the basic exemption did increase net income, but may not have covered the rising cost of daily needs for the worker and their family. According to Eurostat, Estonia's minimum wage has the lowest purchasing power among EU countries.

According to the 2025 labor market survey by Palgainfo Agentuur, 29 percent of service‑sector workers earning up to €1,460 gross were considering changing jobs within six months. In the 2026 survey, 52 percent of workers in retail sales and customer service said their financial situation had worsened compared with the previous year.

"Tax exemptions and benefits can help people cope, but they do not replace a decent wage."

Low pay also affects a worker's willingness to stay in their job and their loyalty to their employer. When a worker leaves, their tasks remain undone — shelves must be stocked, hotel rooms cleaned, and guests checked in. If a replacement is not found quickly, the workload is divided among those who remain. Increased workload for the same pay may in turn increase the desire of remaining employees to leave.

Raising the minimum wage directly increases the income of the lowest‑paid workers. If a worker's pay falls below the new minimum, it must be raised to at least the new level by law. This gives full‑time workers higher income and can reduce their risk of in‑work poverty.

Statistics also show the need. In 2024, 7.9 percent of wage earners and 10.1 percent of employed people in Estonia lived in relative poverty. Household structure further affects well‑being: 44.8 percent of single‑person households and 37.9 percent of households with one adult raising children lived in relative poverty.

Therefore, the risk of in‑work poverty depends not only on wages but also on household size, other family members' income, housing costs, and available benefits.

The minimum wage does not solve all livelihood problems, but it is an important safeguard for workers earning the lowest wages. Tax exemptions and benefits can help people cope, but they do not replace a decent wage.

In Estonia, the national minimum wage is negotiated by the Confederation of Trade Unions and the Employers' Confederation, whose mandate comes from law. In 2023, the confederations and the state signed a goodwill agreement setting a goal of raising the minimum wage to 50 percent of Estonia's average wage by 2028.

Negotiations for next year's minimum wage will begin soon. They will consider, among other things, the Bank of Estonia's autumn economic forecast, labor market conditions, and other economic indicators. The final minimum wage level will be determined during negotiations. The outcome directly affects thousands of Estonian workers, many of whom work in retail, food service, and accommodation.

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