Cultural workers minimum wage will not rise but salary fund grows by €2.9 million

The wage fund for cultural workers will increase by nearly €3 million next year, but the minimum wage will not rise, Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) said at the government's press conference.

"The wage fund for institutions under the Ministry of Culture will increase by €2.9 million in 2027. Across our area of administration, that amounts to 2.5 percent overall. This additional funding will allow heads of institutions to raise employees' salaries according to their institution's needs and pay situation," Purga said.

She said the national minimum salary for cultural workers with higher education will remain at €1,720 in 2027, the level to which it was raised this year. The increase this year was 7.5 percent.

"I have considered it very important that we do not make all pay decisions at the ministry level, but instead leave some decision-making authority with the institutions themselves. In the cultural sector, it is important to understand that a cultural institution does not consist solely of employees with higher education who are covered by the national minimum salary. The operation of a theater, museum or concert organization also requires many other key employees. That is why we have maintained two instruments: the minimum salary for cultural workers and institutions' overall wage funds. It is precisely this overall wage fund that gives managers the ability to decide, based on the actual pay situation at their institutions, whose pay most needs to be adjusted."

According to Purga, there were nearly 2,400 full-time cultural worker positions at the beginning of this year, as well as nearly 1,200 support staff.

Purga said the average gross monthly salary of cultural workers was €2,090 last year and the ministry has forecast that it will rise to €2,263 this year.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), meanwhile, announced that the wage fund for teachers will increase by 3 percent.

"This means that teachers' minimum salary next year will be €2,030, while the average salary will be €2,500. The budget for next year allocates €678 million for teacher personnel costs," Kallas said.

"Since teachers also have career grades with different pay rates, the minimum salary for a senior teacher will be €2,230 and €2,639 for a master teacher," she added.

According to Kallas, salaries for teachers in Ida-Viru County will rise significantly. "Since they, in turn, are paid at a coefficient of 1.5, their salaries will rise well above €3,000," Kallas said.

Wage funds for rescue workers and police officers will also increase by 3 percent.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the government will approve next year's state budget on Monday.

"Monday is when the government will finalize the budget. The reason is simple: Representatives of the Fiscal Council will come before the government on Monday and we will hear their views on the state budget strategy, after which the government will make its decision on the budget. We have agreed on the main points," Michal said.

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