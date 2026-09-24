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Gallery: Architecture museum opens landscape‑architecture exhibit

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The Estonian Museum of Architecture on Wednesday opened its renewed outdoor area with the landscape‑architecture exhibition "Not set in stone: Glimpses of Estonian Landscape Architecture."

The outdoor exhibition, based on the collections of the Estonian Museum of Architecture, presents selected works by Estonian landscape architects who were active in the previous century. The pieces on display were chosen from the personal archives of landscape architects held in the museum's collection, as well as from other project archives.

"One hundred years of political and social turbulence also affected education in the field. Professional titles changed repeatedly, bringing interruptions and reorganizations. Landscape architecture always reflects its era and the value judgments of society," said one of the exhibition's curators, Hannes Aava.

The exhibition is part of the museum's renewed outdoor area and is also the first exhibition to carry the new visual identity of the museum, now known as Arhmus. The new outdoor area includes exterior signage, improved visibility on the Salt Storage building, an updated visual identity, and an outdoor display on the museum terrace that connects with the pedestrian promenade.

The exhibition's curators are Anna‑Liiza Izbaš and Hannes Aava. The outdoor area was created by landscape architects Grete Veskiväli‑Dubov and Hannes Aava. The visual identity was designed by Mikk Heinsoo and Agnes Ratas. The graphic design of the outdoor exhibition is by Koit Randmäe, and the artworks were created by Hannes Aava.

The exhibition is open to all visitors in any weather, from early morning until dusk.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

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