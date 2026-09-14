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Photos: Kenyans win both men's and women's Tallinn Marathon

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Evans Kimtai Kiprono (Kenya) en route to victory at Sunday's Swedbank Tallinn Marathon.
Evans Kimtai Kiprono (Kenya) en route to victory at Sunday's Swedbank Tallinn Marathon. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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Evans Kimtai Kiprono and Vivian Cherotich made it Kenya one-two in the men's and women's events at this year's Tallinn Marathon Sunday.

Estonia's Karel Hussar finished second. and his partner Liis-Grete, was third in the women's full marathon.

Kiprono stayed within the leading pack during the first half of the race only to make his move at the 30-kilometer mark. Over the next five kilometers, he opened up a gap of three and a half minutes over the nearest next runner, finally crossing the finish line in 2:12.48.

Hussar finished second in 2:18.21, five minutes and 53 seconds behind the winner. Another Kenyan, Donald Kimaru Biwott, took third in 2:20.43, followed by Finland's Jaakko Järvi in 2:20.56. Six Estonians finished in the top ten, with Bert Tippi (2:28.34) and Ando Õitspuu (2:28.58) joining Hussar on the podium for the Estonian championships awards.

In the women's race, another Kenyan athlete, Vivian Cherotich, took first place, crossing the line as the 12th runner overall in 2:31.58. Her compatriot Rholex Jelimo Kogo finished second in 2:34.19, while Liis-Grete Hussar was third in 2:38.42, six minutes and 44 seconds behind the winner. Külli Sizask finished second in the Estonian championships in 2:39.03; Helen Bell was third with a time of 2:39.19.

Among the teams, Spordiklubi Deporte won the marathon relay in 2:28.53, followed by the Rescue Board (2:36.58) and Enefit (2:41.28).

The weather held out for the majority of the event, with the rain only coming later in the day.

The full Swedbank Tallinn Marathon results are available here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

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