Estonia's next defense minister pick Herem has security experts concerned

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) ex-chief Martin Herem's selection as Estonia's next defense minister has some defense experts troubled over industry ties and procurement plans.

Herem's move from the EDF to the Ministry of Defense is nothing unusual in itself, but retired Maj. Gen. Neeme Väli said the current process has lacked transparency. He is particularly concerned about Herem's direct ties to defense industry firm Frankenburg and the possibility that other people from the company could also return to government service.

"If Kusti Salm is to return to the Defense Ministry, he first has to be found," Väli said, referring to the ministry's former permanent secretary, named CEO of Frankenburg Technologies in fall 2024. "I don't know how that conflict of interest will be resolved or prevented, but we'll see how it goes."

He also noted that some of the issues facing Estonia's defense sector began while Herem was still among its decision-makers.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), however, said he has no doubts about Herem's ability to address the ministry's problems.

"Martin Herem knows where he succeeded and where he failed," Michal said, adding that an outside partner should be brought in to help restore public trust in the sector.

Security expert Rainer Saks said Michal was taking a risk by placing such confidence in Herem. While the EDF's accounting can likely be brought into order, Saks said procurements remain the bigger concern.

"We have a rapidly growing defense budget, a lot of defense procurements and not enough people with experience doing this work and spending that money effectively," Saks said, adding that the pressure to move quickly compounds the problem.

Expert: Intelligence should guide policy

Väli likewise questioned the urgency surrounding Herem's plans, saying decisions on the pace of defense preparations should be based on intelligence assessments.

"What is this speed based on? It's based on Martin Herem's personal assessment," he said. "No intelligence assessment supports it today." He said professional intelligence should guide policy, not the other way around.

Väli also warned against hastily changing laws or procedures or granting the new defense minister special powers.

Michal said Herem has not requested such powers, only political backing for reforms and efforts to improve Estonia's defense capabilities. Herem also does not plan to join a political party.

Herem, who has been on vacation, is due back in Estonia Sunday.

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