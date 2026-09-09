Estonian PM to officially offer former EDF commander the post of defense minister

Prime Minister Kristen Michal will ask former Estonian Defense Forces commander Martin Herem to become the new defense minister.

According to Michal, Herem's experience and knowledge of what needs to be improved within the Ministry of Defense's area of responsibility make him a strong candidate. He added that Herem will most likely become the new defense minister.

It was previously reported that Prime Minister Michal had privately offered Herem the position of defense minister, but Herem himself has not publicly accepted the offer. It is now known that the Reform Party board will approve Herem's candidacy at its meeting on Tuesday.

According to Michal, Herem is demanding that defense spending remain at 5 percent. "His message to me, as well as to others who have asked him, has been that the Russian threat is real and must be addressed," he added.

The Reform Party will first wait for Herem's response on whether he will take up the ministerial post, after which it will begin making offers to other candidates as well.

According to the prime minister, Herem needs political support to carry out various reforms, including an overhaul of the defense sector. "The problems that exist there need to be resolved," Michal said.

Herem's answer needed first

The Reform Party will first wait for Herem's response on whether he will take up the ministerial post, after which it will approach other candidates. Michal named Marko Mihkelson, Alar Laneman, Kalle Laanet, Eerik-Niiles Kross, Kristo Enn Vaga and Mati Raidma as other possible choices.

Asked whether the dismissal of Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk is also an important issue for Herem, Michal said the former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces would be joining the ministry primarily to put the defense sector in order.

"In that sense, Kuusk's message has been honorable: He was the first to raise his hand and say that he takes responsibility. Hopefully, the government can dismiss him tomorrow and begin, so to speak, cleaning up or putting the ministry in order," Michal said.

Martin Herem has previously said that joining the Reform Party cannot be a prerequisite or condition of taking up the ministerial post.

Postimees wrote on Wednesday that Martin Herem has decided to accept the offer to become defense minister.

Currently on vacation abroad, Herem told Postimees that he will attend next Thursday's Reform Party board meeting, adding, "I plan to make it a yes answer." Herem also said he doesn't yet know who will make up his team as he hasn't had the chance to even speak to potential candidates.

It emerged on Wednesday that Energy and Environment Minister Andres Sutt, a member of the Reform Party, will step down as minister. "Since we're already reshuffling the Cabinet, it makes sense to change ministers now as well," Michal said. The prime minister will look for a new minister both within and outside the party.

The article was updated to add comments from Martin Herem.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!