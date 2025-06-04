Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

Estonia will lease space at Tartu Prison to Sweden and accept up to 600 inmates under a new agreement being negotiated between the two countries. The draft legislation has been sent to the parliament.

Discussions about bringing criminals from foreign jails to Estonia have been held by ministers for several months. While prisons in several western European countries are at capacity, Estonia has hundreds of vacant spaces.

One example is Tartu Prison in southern Estonia, which can house 933 prisoners, but currently has 600 vacant spaces.

A press release from the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday said the deal with Sweden would be "beneficial" for Estonia and create hundreds of jobs.

It described the inmates as "low-risk" and said the two countries will jointly agree on who is sent to Tartu Prison. "High-risk or security-threat individuals will be excluded," the statement said.

No foreign prisoner will be released in Estonia, and they will be sent back to Sweden at least one month before the end of their sentence.

"The agreement allows Sweden to place up to 600 low-risk inmates in Tartu Prison. All maintenance costs related to foreign prisoners will be covered by Sweden, so there will be no additional burden on the Estonian taxpayer," said Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200).

The Swedish state will pay for the accommodation, meals, supervision, and healthcare for the inmates.

The deal also ensures 400 jobs in Tartu and retains prison buildings important for Estonia's internal security, the minister added.

"The Estonian prison system is world-class, using highly effective digital services. However, the more we use digital solutions, the higher the standards for prison officers. Retaining these individuals—true professionals—in public service and ensuring the country's security is both our responsibility and our joy," Pakosta said.

The agreement aims to ensure Estonia's internal security capability in a situation where the number of Estonia's inmates has significantly decreased in recent years.

The Estonia–Sweden agreement complies with the European human rights framework, the statement said.

Sweden will pay Estonia €8,500 per month per prisoner. Currently, it costs €11,500 to house a prisoner in Sweden per month, Reuters news agency reported.

Low risk or high risk?

While the ministry said the prisoners would be "low risk," a statement from the Swedish authorities suggested it could send men over the age of 18 convicted of crimes ranging from murder to sexual offences to Estonia.

Opposition parties were quick to criticize the idea.

"This means that Justice Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta has systematically lied to the people of Estonia about the government's intentions," said Helir-Valdor Seeder, chairman of the Isamaa faction.

"The mere thought of bringing imported prisoners to Estonia and the accompanying impact on Estonia's reputation is disgusting. Today's honest confession by the Swedes, who are planned to be sent to Estonia, puts everything in a new light," he told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"The government talks about ensuring a sense of security in Southern Estonia and low-risk prisoners, while Sweden plans to fill rented prison places with those who have committed the most heinous crimes against the person. Isamaa is categorically against such a plan!" said Seeder.

The agreement needs to be approved by parliament in both countries.

