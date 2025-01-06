X!

Justice minister: Viru Prison could be needed for prisoners of war

Liisa-Ly Pakosta
Liisa-Ly Pakosta Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Justice and Digital Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) told newspaper "Põhjarannik" Viru Prison will not close in the near future, as it could one day be needed to house prisoners of war.

The number of prisoners at Estonia's jails has fallen significantly, so much so, that Tartu Prison is considering renting out free space to countries such as Sweden or Great Britain.

But there is no plan to close Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Pakosta told the regional paper that covers Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties: "Society needs prison buildings."

She said Estonia can be happy with its declining crime rate, but it is likely to rise in the future.

"We are learning a great deal from Ukraine's experience, and we can say that right now we are doing everything to delay the war. To put it bluntly, taking prisoners of war in an escalated situation is something that must be done, because the person they are eventually exchanged for could be your reader's father, mother, or child. That is why we are not closing any prisons at the moment," the minister said in an interview published on Saturday, January 4.

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Põhjarannik

