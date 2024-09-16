Minister: Problems related to renting out prison space solvable

Liisa Pakosta.
Liisa Pakosta. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
If the government makes a political decision to begin renting out vacant prison spaces in Estonia to foreign countries, problems arising from holding foreign prisoners would be manageable, believes Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200).

"Today, we are awaiting a political decision on how to proceed with the use of prison facilities. The options are to sell, rent or preserve them. Whichever direction is chosen, all concerns can be addressed," said Minister Pakosta in an interview with ERR on Monday.

"The details will be worked out based on the decisions made," the minister confirmed.

Pakosta also emphasized that the Ministry of Justice is already familiar with the concerns raised in the analysis by the chancellor of justice's office and has mapped them out in its own assessments.

The analysis by the Office of the Chancellor of Justice on the potential of renting out Estonia's prison spaces to foreign countries highlights several potential concerns, urging the state to approach the possible acceptance of foreign prisoners with caution. Staff from the office's inspection department pointed to issues such as communication with non-Estonian-speaking prisoners, providing them with necessary services, ensuring their rights, the current shortage of staff in Estonia's prison system, the need to handle potential legal complaints related to foreign prisoners and the impact on Estonia's reputation.

Migration expert Kert Valdaru, in an article published in Postimees, also pointed out risks that could arise in connection with prisoners' nationalities and religions.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

