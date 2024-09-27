Government supports Tartu prison rental consultation process

The Estonian government decided Thursday to support talks with other states about options for leasing out Tartu Prison's underused cell space for inmates from those countries.

The Ministry of Justice said that since Tartu Prison currently holds 600 empty cells, leasing the facility would help keep it operational, save jobs, and provide valuable future know-how and experience.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) noted that several countries are seeking solutions to the shortage of prison spaces and staff. The government's decision now permits more concrete discussions with these countries, to explore potential options.

Pakosta said risks and solutions be thoroughly negotiated once the government directive is in force.

These issues would include inmate profiles and deciding on which country's laws – those of the host nation or of the nation of origin – would apply in the event of criminal acts committed once incarcerated in Estonia.

Profitability and the impact of leasing prison spaces on both the economy and security also need investigating, the minister said.

The minister stressed "red lines" which will not be crossed.

For instance, all inmates under the scheme will be returned to their country of origin once their term has been served, regardless of what they were inside for and if they incurred any further penalties while in prison in Estonia.

No inmates will be released into Estonian society, Pakosta added.

The minister also stressed that the lessor country would be required to bear all transportation and additional costs, including healthcare and law enforcement.

The investigation into leasing options is still in its infancy, and initial consultations will now begin to assess whether the proposal will become a reality at all.

In late August it was reported that given Estonia's three prisons being under capacity, a sensible use of the space might be to rent Estonia's cells out to other countries that have been reporting prison overcrowding bordering on crisis levels,

The three prisons are in Tallinn, Jõhvi (Viru Prison) and in Tartu – the latter is particularly underused and is the one earmarked for the potential rental scheme.

States referenced included the U.K. and the Netherlands.

Alternatives to rental might include demolition, sale or conversion of a prison to another purpose – all of which Minister Pakosta said at the time were less economically appealing options.

Pakosta had said the scheme could bring in around €30 million to state coffers annually.

While Estonia has a high conviction rate, at or around 99 percent, incarceration rates are low, and much use is made of suspended sentences and probationary periods, at least for first-time offenders.

