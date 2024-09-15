Court overturns government decision to extradite Russian sanctions violator to US

News
Tallinn Administrative Court.
Tallinn Administrative Court. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Tallinn Administrative Court has overturned the government's decision to extradite Estonian citizen Andrei Ševljakov to the United States. In the spring of 2023, U.S. authorities charged Ševljakov with evading sanctions imposed on Russia by supplying prohibited U.S.-made electronics. The court justified its decision by citing concerns that the detention conditions in U.S. prisons may not meet humane standards.

On Wednesday, September 11, the first-instance court annulled the government's decision, made on August 1, to extradite Andrei Ševljakov to the United States. Ševljakov had contested the government's decision in court.

The court found that, since there is no certainty about the conditions in U.S. prisons, the government must receive assurances from the United States that Ševljakov will not be detained or placed in a facility where the conditions are inhumane.

"Despite the fact that, under the extradition agreement, Estonia is generally obliged to hand over an accused person to another country for criminal proceedings, the respondent also has a duty to protect its citizen from inhumane or degrading treatment. Extradition cannot be permitted if it is known that the citizen will face degrading detention conditions, or if such a possibility cannot be ruled out without doubt. In this case, such certainty does not exist, and therefore the court cannot consider the respondent's (government's) August 1 decision lawful," the administrative court's ruling stated.

The court did not exclude the possibility that the respondent could make a new decision on Ševljakov's extradition if the humane nature of the detention conditions is confirmed or if the respondent reaches another agreement with U.S. authorities that does not result in a violation of the complainant's dignity.

According to ERR's Russian-language news portal Rus.ERR.ee, which first reported the administrative court's ruling, the reasoning was similar to that of the Tallinn Circuit Court's November 2023 decision, which overturned the government's decision to extradite Estonian citizens Ivan Turõgin and Sergei Potapenko, who were accused of cryptocurrency fraud, to the United States. At the time, the circuit court found that there was no certainty about the conditions under which the Estonian citizens would be detained in the U.S. and cited potential violations of their fundamental rights. The government did not challenge that decision, instead initiating a new administrative procedure, after which Turõgin and Potapenko were ultimately extradited to U.S. authorities, as the court's concerns had been addressed and remedied.

Ševljakov was arrested on March 28 of last year in a joint operation between the FBI and Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS).

According to the FBI, the 45-year-old Ševljakov had been ordering electronics from the U.S. for years through shell companies to supply the Russian government and armed forces, violating export control regulations.

The U.S. authorities had already added Ševljakov to their list of individuals posing a threat to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests in 2012.

If convicted, Ševljakov faces up to 20 years in prison.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

09:59

Porto Franco completion still unclear after several postponements

09:50

Russia practicing fighting NATO on Lake Ladoga

09:36

Finland: Baltic Sea temperatures unusually high for September

09:30

Parempoolsed party elects board and Lavly Perling as chair

09:21

Ministry restricts access to request for information about tax hikes

09:10

Court overturns government decision to extradite Russian sanctions violator to US

09:03

EDF gets chance to test K9 self-propelled howitzers' accuracy

14.09

2024 also a bumper year in Estonia for cranberries

14.09

Margus Linnamäe to become sole owner of Apollo, MM Grupp

14.09

Expert: Prison rental scheme may not be worth the risk

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Estonia cancels child benefits for nearly 3,000 families living mostly abroad

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.09

Tartu-Riga rail link not opening in October

14.09

'Tax hump' elimination put back to 2026

14.09

Kersti Kaljulaid among three confirmed to run for EOK top spot

14.09

Alexela CEO: Estonia's tax burden too high to attract foreign investment

14.09

MEP: I will stay with Renew Europe/ALDE even if Center joins eurosceptic group Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo