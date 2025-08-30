X!

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

News
ISS (Kapo) crest.
ISS (Kapo) crest. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Earlier this week, Estonia extradited citizen Andrei Ševljakov to the U.S., where he faces charges of illegally supplying Russia's defense industry and government agencies.

Ševljakov is accused of illegally transporting strategic goods from the U.S. to Russia using complex supply chains and shell companies, along with 17 related offenses.

He and his associated businesses were added to a U.S. sanctions list in 2012 for posing a threat to national security and violating U.S. foreign policy interests. He was barred from exporting U.S. goods without a license.

Arrested in March 2023 in a joint operation by the FBI and Estonia's Internal Security Service, Ševljakov had been under electronic surveillance since May 2024. He was handed over to the U.S. by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on August 27.

Ševljakov's trial will continue in the United States.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:27

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

10:14

Estonian animated short 'Yummy' to make TV premiere on Europe's Arte

09:01

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

29.08

Station Narva music and culture festival brings Estonian Voices to border town

29.08

Isamaa announces leading candidates in Tallinn for local elections

29.08

Estonia face Latvia in EuroBasket group stage on Friday

29.08

NANANA Jazz Festival returns to Tallinn's Põhjala Factory

29.08

Estonia eyes burial or export of slaughtered pigs to Latvia as ASF spreads

29.08

Haapsalu authorities oppose Lithuanian firm's wind farm plans

29.08

Estonian solar car among front runners in prestigious trans-Australia race

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.08

Fifth Estonian volunteer soldier dies in Ukraine

29.08

Estonia face Latvia in EuroBasket group stage on Friday

29.08

Estonia eyes burial or export of slaughtered pigs to Latvia as ASF spreads

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data

28.08

Estonia's MM Grupp petitions ministry over Lithuania competition watchdog 'harassment'

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

28.08

Trains between Tallinn and Tartu continue at slower speed for 3 more weeks

29.08

Dealers: Car tax scrapping may lead to more uncertainty

28.08

Estonia to buy up to five regional trains for Rail Baltica

28.08

Students may not be interested in using AI developed with state participation

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo