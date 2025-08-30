Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

Earlier this week, Estonia extradited citizen Andrei Ševljakov to the U.S., where he faces charges of illegally supplying Russia's defense industry and government agencies.

Ševljakov is accused of illegally transporting strategic goods from the U.S. to Russia using complex supply chains and shell companies, along with 17 related offenses.

He and his associated businesses were added to a U.S. sanctions list in 2012 for posing a threat to national security and violating U.S. foreign policy interests. He was barred from exporting U.S. goods without a license.

Arrested in March 2023 in a joint operation by the FBI and Estonia's Internal Security Service, Ševljakov had been under electronic surveillance since May 2024. He was handed over to the U.S. by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on August 27.

Ševljakov's trial will continue in the United States.

--

