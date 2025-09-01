X!

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Source: United States Department of Health and Human Services
US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not be taking part in a controversial conference originally set to take place at the Riigikogu later this month.

The conference venue has also been moved to a central Tallinn hotel. Kennedy had been due to take part in the conference via video link.

Conference organizer and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chair Martin Helme confirmed Kennedy had announced his withdrawal, and said that negative statements about the U.S. health secretary and the conference were a factor.

NGO the World Council for Health Estonia (WCH), organizing the conference, stated: "Taking into consideration unprecedented attacks on the conference planned in cooperation between NGO the World Council for Health Estonia (WCH) and EKRE, which was scheduled in the Riigikogu's conference hall, the WCH is forgoing organizing the conference in the Riigikogu building. In conditions of systemic harassment, we have no certainty that the conference could take place without disruptions and without fresh attacks."

Helme wrote on social media that after a long arm-twisting and tug-of-war permission was indeed obtained to carry out the planned activities in the Riigikogu conference room, the organizers had decided to change venues. Coalition politicians labeling Kennedy a "quack" over his anti-vaccine stance was, Helme added, extremely disrespectful.

"The conditions presented were such that they made the successful holding of the conference questionable. Instead, the whole event will take place from beginning to end at the Radisson hotel on Rävala. But petty and vile people have already done their damage," Helme posted.

Martin Helme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The Riigikogu's board last week found there was no legal or other justification in restricting free mandate of Riigikogu members nor their right to initiate discussions important to them, meaning the conference could go ahead, despite the protestations of some MPs, ministers and health sector officials.

The Office of the Riigikogu stated it does not take a stance on the content of events such as the planned conference, adding the itinerary is the sole responsibility of the organizers.

The Riigikogu also said references to paid entry had been removed, making the event free to attend, if it had gone ahead at Toompea.

MP and family doctor Eero Merilind (Reform) had said organizing the event in Riigikogu premises was in accordance neither with the rules for using the conference hall nor with the institutional dignity of the Riigikogu.

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) added that the WCH has systematically been propagating misinformation. In a letter to the Riigikogu board Joller inquired whether it is right that such a "bunch [who are] spreading pseudoscience" should be permitted to congregate in the country's most important building. "Such an event would undoubtedly affect the reputation of Estonia as a state," Joller, a medical doctor, noted.

The European Conference of Health and Human Rights is being organized by WCH Estonia, part of a global anti-vaccine network affiliated with Kennedy Jr.'s Children's Health Defense advocacy group.

In addition to Kennedy Jr., Tess Lawrie, and Peter McCullough, known for their anti-vaccine stances, were on the schedule to join Helme and EKRE MPs Anti Poolamets and Varro Vooglaid in addressing the conference.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

