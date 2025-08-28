Gallery: Lower VAT on food petition submitted to Riigikogu for discussion

The initiator of the citizens' initiative to lower the VAT rate on food handed the initiative over to Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) on Thursday, along with almost 100,000 signatures of support.

Food blogger and former MasterChef winner Jana Guzanova launched the petition earlier on June 30 and it quickly became Estonia's most supported petition on the citizens' initiative website. The number of signatures passed 98,500, approximately 30,000 more than the second most popular petition.

Guzanova called for the VAT rate on food to be reduced from 24 percent to 10 percent, in line with the practice of most European Union countries.

On Thursday, Guzanova was accompanied by the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce board chair Kerli Atsi, entrepreneur Margus Kiiver, 2013 Estonian Chef of the Year and Kogu restaurant head chef Pavel Gurjanov, and Saida Farm director Juhan Särgava.

"Estonian people are concerned — specifically the 98,580 people who supported this initiative with their signatures. We are worried about Estonia's food security and food prices. Concerned about whether Estonian families can afford healthy food. Also about what will happen to our food culture and food identity. We are asking whether human dignity is upheld in a situation where food prices are rising at such a pace. Members of the Riigikogu should place serving the people and their well-being above political ceilings and boundaries," Guzanova said in the Riigikogu.

As of July 1, VAT in Estonia rose by 2 percentage points to 24 percent.

Guzanova is running in the upcoming local elections for the Tallinn City Council on the Center Party's list.

Opposition parties EKRE, SDE and Center all support lowering the rate on food.

However, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) doubts consumers will feel any savings, arguing that retailers would not pass on the reduction to customers.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) believes the rate cannot be lowered because the state does not have the money.

In recent days, both parties have suggested that the car tax or next year's planned income tax could be dropped instead.

