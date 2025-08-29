X!

Isamaa announces leading candidates in Tallinn for local elections

Isamaa introduces its leading candidates and an overview of the party’s 2025 local election program in Tallinn.
On Friday, Isamaa announced its leading candidates for the upcoming local elections in Tallinn. The party also unveiled their election slogan and short program.

Isamaa Chair and the party's candidate for the position of Tallinn Mayor, Urmas Reinsalu, is running in the Nõmme district.

Isamaa's leading candidates in Tallinn districts are Anna Levandi (Haabersti), Riina Solman (Kesklinn), Tarmo Kruusimäe (Kristiine), Jüri Ratas (Lasnamäe), Riho Terras (Mustamäe), Urmas Reinsalu (Nõmme), Kristjan Järvan (Pirita), and Sven Sester (Põhja-Tallinn).

Reinsalu's competitors as leading candidates in Nõmme are currently Urmas Paet (Reform) and Karmo Kuri (SDE).

Isamaa's campaign slogan in the capital is "Change starts in Tallinn!" Riina Solman, who leads Isamaa's Tallinn branch, said recent events demonstrate the party's slogan is true nationwide.

"The ruling parties are panicking and trying to woo voters with money collected from them. Isamaa's offer to voters in Tallinn and across Estonia is balanced and stable leadership. Bringing about this change will begin in Tallinn in the fall."

Party leader and candidate for the role of Tallinn Mayor Urmas Reinsalu emphasized that governing the capital is a great responsibility, as Tallinn generates half of Estonia's GDP and is home to a third of the country's population.

"Tallinn has fallen behind in terms of international competitiveness. We have to bring economic growth back to Tallinn, and this will improve the economic outlook for the whole country. Economic growth is the number one priority in Tallinn. Despite the government's poor policies, Tallinn has to do everything possible to restore a better business environment, new investments, and competitiveness," Reinsalu said.

Isamaa also published its short program for the local elections. Among the party's main pledges are an increase in the number of kindergarten places, additional dental care benefits for Tallinn's pensioners and additional support for shooting sports and voluntary national defense activities.

Estonia's local elections take place from October 13 to 19.

