X!

Riigikogu Finance Committee to make VAT reduction decision in March

News
Jana Guzanova submitted her petition to lower VAT on food to the Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar on August 28, 2025. The citizens' initiative was signed by more than 98,000 people.
Jana Guzanova submitted her petition to lower VAT on food to the Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar on August 28, 2025. The citizens' initiative was signed by more than 98,000 people. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu Finance Committee on Tuesday discussed a public petition signed by almost 100,000 people to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on food products and will make a decision on March 7.

The public initiative was launched by food blogger and MasterChef Estonia Season 1 winner Jana Guzanova and called for the VAT on food items to be lowered from 24 percent to 10 percent.

Estonia is one of the only countries in the EU that does not reduce VAT on food or essential items.

"Food prices have increased by nearly 40 percent over the past couple of years, but wages have not even come close to keeping up," Guzanova said before the session.

"We must not forget that more than 300,000 people in Estonia live in either relative or absolute poverty. Nearly one in four people in our society is poor and struggles to make ends meet, struggles to afford food. Sufficient food availability and access are directly linked to ensuring human dignity. Food is a basic necessity for everyone, and limiting access to it through high tax burdens directly undermines decent living conditions," she outlined.

Finance Committee Vice-Chair Andrei Korobeinik (Center) added that the Swedish government plans to halve the VAT on food next year, to 6 percent. In Finland, a reduction from 14 percent to 13.5 percent is under discussion, and in Latvia, there are considerations to lower the VAT on some food items to 12 percent.

Finance Committee Chair Annely Akkermann (Reform) told ERR the committee only heard the appeal on Tuesday. A substantive position will be taken on March 7, she said.

Since, July 1, VAT on food products in Estonia has been 24 percent, which is one of the highest rates in the European Union. Guzanova said such a tax burden deepens inequality and puts additional strain on consumers' food budgets.

The petition collected 98,580 signatures on rahvaalgatus.ee, making it the most signed public initiative in the platform's history.

The previous record-holder was a petition against the introduction of a car tax, which gathered 65,565 signatures. Petitions signed on the website are forwarded to the Riigikogu once they collect over 1,000 digital signatures.

Opposition parties EKRE, Center and SDE all back a reduction in the VAT rate.

However, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) is against the move and believes it would only benefit retailers, not customers. Kristina Kallas, leader of Eesti 200 and minister of education and research, said the state cannot afford to drop the rate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

How Estonian animator's bold leap turned Lotte into beloved children's icon

17:24

Riigikogu Finance Committee to make VAT reduction decision in March

16:58

Hotel stays up 4% since last year

16:17

NYC's 34th Street block to be named for longtime Estonian diplomat

16:09

Storm warning issued from Wednesday, snow forecast for weekend

16:07

Tallinn's future coalition promises to repair bridges, mow grass more often

15:51

Tartu planning to develop new riverside residential district

15:32

Court amends football match-fixing verdict

14:46

Father's Day hits home for two Estonian dads raising twins

14:06

Tennis player Daniil Glinka reaches career high ATP ranking

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.11

Police: Sunday's school threats aimed to create chaos and confusion Updated

08.11

Estonian intel: Pokrovsk likely to fall by year end, but Russian gains limited

10.11

Estonia's archeological finds of the year to rewrite textbooks

10.11

Tallinn homeowners struggling with wave of graffiti 'tagging'

08:39

6,500 third country nationals issued short-term work permits in Estonia in 2025

10.11

Tallinn plans to restart trolleybus line that closed 8 years ago

10.11

Olga Lupanova: Loneliness among men not just their personal problem

13:24

Gallery: Israeli foreign minister opens new embassy in Estonia Updated

10.11

Economist: Surprising developments in Estonia's export destination countries

10.11

EKRE launches petition to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo