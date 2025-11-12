X!

Estonian opposition party EKRE submits bill to close down public broadcaster ERR

News
EKRE chair Martin Helme.
EKRE chair Martin Helme.
News

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has submitted a bill to the Riigikogu proposing the dissolution of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

According to the bill's authors, the measure aims to create more privately owned competition and diversity in the public information space.

The development comes after a segment on ETV's Sunday morning "Hommik Anuga" show featured a gay couple and their two children, which Helme had earlier described as an "attack on real fathers" and real families."

"On Sunday morning, ERR showed in a so-called soft family entertainment format a homosexual couple who brought along the children they had purchased. [ERR] are not acting as journalists but as extreme political activists. This institution cannot be fixed. Nor is there any point in trying. It simply needs to be dismantled," Helme said.

Under the bill, the 2007 Estonian Public Broadcasting Act, which created ERR, would be repealed and ERR as a legal entity dissolved. Following this, the Government Office would be tasked with privatizing ERR's online portals, radio, and television channels.

Two exceptions to this would be the Klassikaraadio and Vikerraadio radio channels. Klassikaraadio's operations would be transferred to Eesti Kontsert along with the corresponding budgetary funds, while Vikerraadio would be placed under the Government Office and, in normal times, would continue to provide entertainment content supported by the state budget and serve public broadcast emergency alerts.

Additionally, ERR's archives and the responsibility and funding to conserve them would be transferred to the national Film Archive.

EKRE has 10 MPs at the 101-seat Riigikogu. If passed, bills must pass three readings in the Riigikogu with a straight majority before being sent to the head of state for assent.

The 2007 act merged the formerly separate Estonian Radio and Estonian TV, to form ERR.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Top
