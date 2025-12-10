ERR's Supervisory Board recalls chairman after controversial comments

The ERR supervisory board voted to remove Rein Veidemann from his position as chair following critical comments he made about an ETV program on Father's Day.

Veidemann was critical of an interview broadcast on ETV's "Hommik Anuga" morning show on November 8 with a gay couple and their children. He said the segment was "very inappropriate within the value space in which most Estonians live." Veidemann later said that his opinion was made as a grandfather, not as the chairman of the ERR council.

Veidemann's comments were condemned by socially liberal political parties – including the coalition – but conservative parties said he had a right to free speech. Members of the board are not supposed to interfere in ERR's content.

On Tuesday, the ERR supervisory board voted to remove Veidemann from his position as chair.

"In this case, political pressure—a directive—was carried out. It had already been agreed upon by the governing coalition parties. This happened at their initiative. The only thing I deeply regret is that even the expert members were politicized," Veidemann told ERR after leaving the meeting.

Six members of the board voted in favor of Veidemann's removal, while four voted against. Board member Varro Vooglaid (EKRE) wrote on social media that he left the meeting in protest together with Veidemann, Priit Sibul (Isamaa), and Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center).

Sulev Valner Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The six members who remained at the meeting unanimously elected Sulev Valner as the new chair of the board. Veidemann will remain a member of the board.

Valner said the board's decision to vote on Veidemann's position was based on professional, not political, considerations.

"The board decided that in the current situation, it is in the overall organizational interest of the public broadcaster to change the chair of the board. I believe it is within the board's right and authority to make such a decision without any external pressure," he said.

Valner pledged, as chair, to defend the independence of both the editorial teams and the leadership of the public broadcaster.

"I certainly do not intend to tolerate any political pressure. In the case of today's decision, I can say with complete confidence that none was exerted on me. It is the task of our board to protect the independence of public broadcasting, and we will certainly do that," Valner said.

Following the broadcast, EKRE submitted a bill to the Riigikogu to liquidate the Estonian Public Broadcasting as a public legal entity.

ERR's board chairman Erik Roose said EKRE's was ridiculous. "It is a threat to freedom of speech and democracy," Roose added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!