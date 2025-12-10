X!

ERR's Supervisory Board recalls chairman after controversial comments

News
Rein Veidemann after he was recalled from ERR's supervisory board on December 9, 2025
Rein Veidemann after he was recalled from ERR's supervisory board on December 9, 2025 Source: Pille-Mai Helemäe/ERR
News

The ERR supervisory board voted to remove Rein Veidemann from his position as chair following critical comments he made about an ETV program on Father's Day.

Veidemann was critical of an interview broadcast on ETV's "Hommik Anuga" morning show on November 8 with a gay couple and their children. He said the segment was "very inappropriate within the value space in which most Estonians live." Veidemann later said that his opinion was made as a grandfather, not as the chairman of the ERR council.

Veidemann's comments were condemned by socially liberal political parties – including the coalition – but conservative parties said he had a right to free speech. Members of the board are not supposed to interfere in ERR's content.

On Tuesday, the ERR supervisory board voted to remove Veidemann from his position as chair.

"In this case, political pressure—a directive—was carried out. It had already been agreed upon by the governing coalition parties. This happened at their initiative. The only thing I deeply regret is that even the expert members were politicized," Veidemann told ERR after leaving the meeting.

Six members of the board voted in favor of Veidemann's removal, while four voted against. Board member Varro Vooglaid (EKRE) wrote on social media that he left the meeting in protest together with Veidemann, Priit Sibul (Isamaa), and Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center).

Sulev Valner Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The six members who remained at the meeting unanimously elected Sulev Valner as the new chair of the board. Veidemann will remain a member of the board.

Valner said the board's decision to vote on Veidemann's position was based on professional, not political, considerations.

"The board decided that in the current situation, it is in the overall organizational interest of the public broadcaster to change the chair of the board. I believe it is within the board's right and authority to make such a decision without any external pressure," he said.

Valner pledged, as chair, to defend the independence of both the editorial teams and the leadership of the public broadcaster.

"I certainly do not intend to tolerate any political pressure. In the case of today's decision, I can say with complete confidence that none was exerted on me. It is the task of our board to protect the independence of public broadcasting, and we will certainly do that," Valner said.

Following the broadcast, EKRE submitted a bill to the Riigikogu to liquidate the Estonian Public Broadcasting as a public legal entity.

ERR's board chairman Erik Roose said EKRE's was ridiculous. "It is a threat to freedom of speech and democracy," Roose added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:59

President: I can no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools

13:45

Elron changes schedule after Saku train accident

13:06

Estonian F1 driver Paul Aron second quickest in Abu Dhabi post-season test

12:15

ERR's Supervisory Board recalls chairman after controversial comments

11:35

Experts warn against attracting online casinos to Estonia

10:29

Isamaa asks Prosecutor's Office to drop prohibited donation criminal case

10:27

Fragment of 2,000-year-old wooden boat found in Estonian lake

10:12

Education workers not satisfied with draft teachers' career model Updated

09:25

Ministry of Climate finishes Estonia's nuclear energy draft law

08:45

Estonian farmers worried by possible drop in EU subsidies

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.12

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

09.12

Nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system taking place Wednesday

09.12

Estonia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan resigns following presidential visit

09.12

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

09.12

Estonia to participate in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

07.12

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

08.12

Estonia seeks consultant to plan 600 MW nuclear power plant

09.12

Vandalism wave targeting public toilets in Tallinn's parks

09.12

What does the US' new security plan mean for Estonia and Europe?

09.12

Rail Baltica construction work leaves Rapla and Harju roads covered with mud

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo