Tarmu Tammerk: Dads, dads and different dads

ERR's programming must be diverse and help foster a sense of connection between different segments of society. This includes representing a variety of family types, writes Tarmu Tammerk.

The November 9 episode of ETV's "Hommik Anuga," which featured an interview with two fathers and their two children, has sparked debate over whether the portrayal of a same-sex family on an ERR television channel — especially on Father's Day — was justified and in line with the law governing ERR, accepted practice and the journalistic code of ethics.

Some critics involved in the debate have claimed that such content is unacceptable to many viewers.

It's important to remember, however, that public service media is not obligated to cater to the preferences of the majority. Its duty is to reflect society in its entirety.

ERR's programming must be diverse and help foster a sense of connection between different segments of society. Representing a variety of family types clearly fits within that framework.

ERR's Code of Good Practice also emphasizes that public broadcasting should be sensitive to emerging and ongoing social discussions. This segment fulfilled that role. Nor did the broadcast violate any rules of journalistic ethics.

The public has a legitimate and well-founded expectation that ERR will provide a certain degree of consistency and rhythm in its programming. Viewers expect ERR's channels to serve as a kind of safe haven during moments of communal observance. This expectation is generally met, even as it's also understandable that editorial teams may want to explore fresh approaches — as is, in fact, envisioned in ERR's development strategy. Not every holiday table must include dark rye bread; sometimes ciabatta is perfectly appropriate.

The highly politicized debate that unfolded over the course of the week might give the impression that viewers responded to the broadcast in droves, voicing outrage. That's not the case.

Following the program, ERR received only a few emails and calls expressing disapproval of the interview with the same-sex couple and their children. These complaints asserted that such a segment should not air on Father's Day, or at any other time, on ERR's channels.

Only after sharp criticism from some politicians and public remarks by the chair of ERR's supervisory board did more feedback start to come in. But by then, the conversation had shifted to questions of who can recommend or demand limits on the topics covered by ERR. The chair, Rein Veidemann, later stated that his comments reflected his personal opinion, but given his position, they were inevitably seen in an official light.

Some of those who wrote in didn't even hide the fact that they hadn't watched the program, but said they had heard it was deeply offensive to fathers.

It's understandable that not every story or angle will appeal to everyone.

When covering holidays and special occasions, it's natural to seek a balance between tradition and new perspectives. One portion of one program took a different approach, but it still aligned with ERR's mission.

In the context of Father's Day, it's worth noting that ETV's schedule that day included an entire lineup of themed programming — not just a fifteen-minute interview with a couple and their children. Before "Hommik Anuga," viewers saw Lembit Uustulnd on "Prillitoos," recalling his father, the songwriter Albert Uustulnd. Prior to that, there was a program titled "Fathers and Sons." After "Hommik Anuga," ETV aired a live broadcast from Põltsamaa, where the president's spouse, Sirje Karis, delivered a speech in honor of fathers before a Father's Day concert. Later, viewers could watch the Estonian feature film "Take It or Leave It," ("Võta või jäta") which centers on a single father.

A varied selection, as ERR's mission calls for. To fixate on a single segment and reduce the entire day's programming to that alone would be a distortion of the broader picture.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!