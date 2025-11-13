X!

PM tells ERR board chairman to reconsider role after 'unacceptable' same-sex family comments

News
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) called comments made by the chair of ERR's supervisory board criticising same-sex families "fundamentally unacceptable" and questioned his suitability to continue in the role.

On Wednesday, Rein Veidemann criticized an interview with a same-sex couple broadcast on Father's Day by ETV's "Hommik Anuga." He made the comments in response to the opposition party EKRE's decision to initiate a bill to close ERR down over the segment.

Veidemann said the interview was "highly inappropriate in the value space in which we, the majority of Estonians, live." However, he considered EKRE's bill an overreaction.

At Thursday's weekly government press conference, Michal said Veidemann should reconsider his words and question his suitability as chairman.

"If we think about all Estonian families and children, then everyone has the right to a happy, dignified, and safe life. And let's be honest, if the Estonian state strives for anything, then it is to make that more of a reality," he said, adding that there is still a lot of work to do.

Rein Veidemann Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"And that's why I was personally deeply shocked by the statement of the chair of public broadcasting's supervisory board, that sharing the joy of a happy and healthy family does not align with ERR's value space. There is no place in Estonia for belittling one type of family or another, dividing them into those suitable or unsuitable for public broadcasting. That is fundamentally unacceptable," the prime minister continued.

"Hopefully, the chair of ERR's supervisory board will draw conclusions and critically assess his continued suitability for this organization if he does not seem to believe that all Estonian families deserve to be treated with equal respect. I think it is very important to say this, and I hope that this message will be received," Michal said.

ERR is a public service media organization that is independent of the government.

Estonia was ranked at number 2 in the Press Freedom Index in 2025.

ERR's Telemaja. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Council meeting called

Veidemann on Thursday said he had called a council meeting to discuss the feedback received on the ERR program and the public debate that followed.

"Considering the circumstances, I consider it necessary to discuss the issues raised in public at a board meeting," he said.

The council will convene on November 20.

--

Editor: Helen Wright, Barbara Oja

