Press Council sees fewer complaints this year than last

Fewer complaints were filed with the Press Council this year than last, but most did not result in findings of journalistic violations.

Over the past year, the Estonian Press Council received 40 complaints — 19 fewer than in 2024, though slightly more than in 2022 when 33 were filed. Historically, the most complaint-heavy years were 2016 to 2019 when over 80 complaints were lodged annually.

This year, the highest number of complaints — 15 — concerned content published by outlets under the Postimees Group. Eight of those related directly to Postimees, while the rest were tied to its Russian-language online edition, regional newspapers and Elu24.

Five complaints were submitted about Eesti Ekspress, four about Delfi, three about ERR and TV3 and two each about Õhtuleht, Äripäev and Saarte Hääl.

Complainants have cited distorted facts, false claims and biased reporting. Some also criticized the lack of opportunity for individuals mentioned in the stories to respond.

Typical grievances included statements such as: "The complainant believes the article is misleading and distorted," "The complainant believes the article contains false and defamatory claims about them" and "The complainant is dissatisfied that the journalist ignored their responses and that the opportunity to comment was merely formal."

However, the Press Council has mostly ruled in favor of the publications, finding no violations. In five cases this year, it concluded that journalistic errors had occurred. Three complaints remain under review.

Some complaints are resolved without the Council's direct involvement. In certain cases, the publication has agreed to publish a response or, in the case of ERR, the issue was settled with input from its journalism ethics adviser.

In 2024, of the Council's 49 decisions, 28 cleared the publications, while 21 found fault. In other instances, complaints were either dismissed or settled in advance.

The Press Council comprises ten members who review reader complaints about published media content. In addition to members of the Estonian Association of Media Enterprises, ERR, BNS and Levila also participate in the Council's work.

