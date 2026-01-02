EPL newspaper brand to close after 30 years

Publication of the long-running Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) daily newspaper's online version is to end on Monday.

Delfi Meedia, which publishes EPL and discontinued its print edition in April 2024, announced that changing priorities and reorganization are behind the move.

"In the week beginning January 5 we will be completing the final step of the decisions made in autumn 2023 – while Eesti Päevaleht ended its daily print publication in April 2024, in a few days Delfi Meedia will also discontinue the digital publishing of Eesti Päevaleht on the web. From now on, all journalistic environments that were previously under epl.ee will move under Delfi, [and] the weekend paper LP will get a separate and distinct web environment. The content, journalists, focuses, values, and everything else will remain the same," Delfi's Urmo Soonvald announced.

Recently only opinion and culture pieces, plus items taken from LP, had been hosted on the epl.ee site, Soonvald added.

Delfi says it is setting up opinion and culture portals on its main site, while LP will be getting a separate environment for its own articles.

Delfi will be keeping on its current roster of journalists too, Soonvald said. He noted, "we are simply systematizing Delfi Meedia's brand jungle into something simpler and are facing even more toward the future."

EPL was founded in 1995 through the merger of three previously separate newspapers – Hommikuleht, Rahva Hääl, and Päevaleht.

Among other titles, Delfi also publishes investigative publication Eesti Ekspress, gossip magazine Kroonika and rural affairs-related portal Maaleht.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!