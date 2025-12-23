X!

Raadio 2's 2025 Hit of the Year vote reaches final stages

The race to win Raadio 2's coveted 2025 Estonian Hit of the Year has reached the nail-biting final stages, with just ten songs still in with a chance of claiming the prize.

From this Monday, music fans have only ten songs to choose from in the vote to decide 2025's Estonian Hit of the Year.

The final round of voting ends at 1 p.m. Estonian time on December 29 when Raadio 2 begins its marathon "Hit of the Year" live broadcast, culminating in the winner being announced.

Voting for the year's best international songs has already ended, with the results also set to be announced on December 29.

The ten songs still in the running for Raadio 2's 2025 Hit of the Year:

1. Alika ja Säm "Parasiit"
2. An-Marlen "Külm"
3. Clicherik & Mäx "Keerleb"
4. Kermo Murel "Ebapopulaarne"
5. Kermo Murel "Rahvalaul"
6. Nublu ja Vaiko Eplik "Lausu tõtt"
7. Säm, Emily J ja DJ Lumi "Armastan, ei armasta"
8. Säm "Idioot"
9. Säm "Kanuu"
10. Triibupasta "Hugo toom"

Music fans can still vote for their favorite songs via the Raadio 2 website here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole,

