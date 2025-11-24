X!

Voting underway for Raadio 2's 2025 Hit of the Year awards

Raadio 2's
Raadio 2's "Hit of the Year" awards.
Voting is now open for Raadio 2's 2025 "Hit of the Year" awards. Listeners are invited to choose their favorite Estonian and international songs from the past year, with the winners announced on December 29.

Over 100 songs from both Estonia and abroad have been nominated for Raadio 2's 2025 "Hit of the Year" award, with voting beginning on Monday.

"The year that is reaching an end has probably been the most successful ever for Estonian pop music internationally. Two names in particular stand out: Tommy Cash and Night Tapes. And I am really pleased that Raadio 2 has been a strong supporter of both of them since the very beginning of their careers," says Raadio 2 Music Director Kristo Rajasaare.

In addition to those two artists who have had success on the global stage, Rajasaare  also highlighted two sensational debuts by Estonian performers Kermo Murel and Sadu.

"When we compare the situation to a couple of years ago, the streaming charts have diverged almost completely from the radio play charts," Rajasaare pointed out.

In the first round of voting, which runs until Sunday, December 14, people can vote for any song from among those listed and also suggest additional songs that did not make the original shortlist.

Voters can select up to 10 domestic Estonian songs and ten international hits at a time.

From December 15, only the 20 most popular songs chosen by the public will remain in the running. As voting continues, they will be whittled down to the top ten from December 22.

The final round of voting ends at 1 p.m. Estonian time on December 29 when Raadio 2 begins its marathon "Hit of the Year" live broadcast.

The winner of the "Hit of the Year" and other awards will be announced on December 29 at 8 p.m., when Radio 2 goes live on D3.

Raadio 2's first ever "Hit of the Year" was awarded in 1994, when Ummamuudu's "Kõnõtraat" won in the Estonian category and Bon Jovi's "Always" claimed the prize for best international hit.

Last year, nublu featuring Maria Kallastu won the domestic prize for their song "Push it," while Billie Eilish's "Birds Of A Feather" won the best international song award.

 Music fans can vote for their favorite songs online here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel

