5Miinust song "Koptereid" awarded as Raadio 2 Hit of the Year

On Thursday night, Raadio 2 announced the winner of its Hit of the Year award ("Aastahitt"), which went to rap group 5Miinust and their song "Koptereid". Adele's "Easy on Me" was chosen as the Foreign Hit of the Year.

Raadio 2 also gave out several special awards, including the editorial award to singer-songwriter Rita Ray. The debut award went to An-Marlen and her song "Golden". Noep's "Folktonic" was awarded as the best remix of the year.

All songs are available on Raadio 2's Aastahitt page. The award show was hosted by Kristel Aaslaid and Eleryn Tiit.

Raadio 2's top-40 Estonian songs of 2021

1. 5Miinust "Koptereid"

2. Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto "Wingman"

3. Jüri Pootsmann "Magus melanhoolia"

4. Smilers "Tee mis sa tahad"

5. Nublu ft. Gameboy Tetris & Raul Ojamaa "Paraadna"

6. Karl Killing & Ariadne "Segadus hinges"

7. Karl-Erik Taukar "Superkangekaelne"

8. Liis Lemsalu x Stefan "Doomino"

9. Villemdrillem ft. Heleza "Tundnud nii"

10. Villemdrillem ft. Boipepperoni "Sinuta"

11. Shanon - "Paar tundi veel"

12. 5Miinust - "Gloria"

13. Liis Lemsalu - "Magusvalus"

14. Noep - "Head Out Of The Water"

15. Cartoon x Nublu x Gameboy Tetris - "Biology"

16. Noep - "Kids" (ft. Emily Roberts)

17. Reket - "Kirsikivi"

18. Gameboy Tetris - "Incognito"

19. 5Miinust - "Buffalo"

20. Pluuto - "Deja vu"

21. Nublu & Whogaux - "Uputada mere"

22. Daniel Levi - "Jasmine"

23. Jüri Pootsmann - "Ümber sõrme"

24. Noep - "No Man Is An Island"

25. Heleza - "6"

26. Vanilla Ninja - "No Regrets"

27. Gram-Of-Fun - "Lost In a Dance"

28. Elina Born - "Linnuteid"

29. Küberünnak & Karmo - "Valge Nissan"

30. Maian ft. Kohver - "Fuego"

31. Rita Ray - "Love Ain't the Same"

32. Kosmikud - "Tantsin kaua tantsin"

33. Puuluup - "Viimane suusataja"

34. Clicherik & Mäx - "Eufooria"

35. Rita Ray - "No Greater Love"

36. Duo Ruut - "Tuulte sõnad" (Noep remix)

37. Reket - "Eikellegi ma"

38. Säm - "Sa ei tea mitte kedagi"

39. Heleza - "Üksinda koos"

40. Redel - "Tartu"

Raadio 2's top-40 foreign songs of 2021

1. Adele - "Easy On Me"

2. Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

3. Maneskin -"Beggin'"

4. Elton John & Dua Lipa - "Cold Heart" (Pnau remix)

5. The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"

6. Maneskin - "Zitti E Buoni"

7. Billie Eilish - "Happier Than Ever"

8. Doja Cat - "Woman"

9. Maneskin - "I Wanna Be Your Slave"

10. Coldplay & BTS - "My Universe"

11. Ed Sheeran - "Shivers"

12. Olivia Rodrigo - "Good 4 u"

13. BTS - "Butter"

14. Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

15. Coldplay - "Higher Power"

16. Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

17. Justin Bieber - "Peaches"

18. The Kid LaRoi & Justin Bieber - "Stay"

19. Olivia Rodrigo - "Driver's licence"

20. Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

21. Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

22. The Weeknd - "Take My Breath"

23. Lil Nas X - "That's What I Want"

24. Foo Fighters - "No Son Of Mine"

25. Daði Freyr (Daði & Gagnamagnið) - "10 Years"

26. Cardi B - "Up"

27. Shouse - "Love Tonight"

28. Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

29. Martin Garrix ft. Bono & The Edge - "We Are The People"

30. Camila Cabello - "Don't Go Yet"

31. Olivia Rodrigo - "Deja Vu"

32. bbno$ - "Edamame" (ft. Rich Brian)

33. CKay - "Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)"

34. Lana Del Rey - "Arcadia"

35. Masked Wolf - "Astronaut In The Ocean"

36. Jungle - "Keep Moving"

37. Beyonce - "Be Alive"

38. HVME & Travis Scott - "Goosebumps" (remix)

39. London Grammar - "How Does It Feel"

40. Oliver Tree - "Life Goes On"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!