Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

Top Estonian artists 5MIINUST, Alika Milova and Rita Ray will give free concerts at Tartu Town Hall Square as part of this year's Rally Estonia.

Rally Estonia gets underway this Thursday, July 14, with fans hoping to cheer local hero Ott Tänak to victory. However, Rally Estonia is not just about the motor racing, with three live concerts also set to take placein Tartu, along with other events to keep the whole family entertained this weekend.

Events get underway at 15:00 on Thursday, July 14, with the opening of a rally EXPO on Tartu's Autovabaduse puiestee.

At 17:30, top World Rally Championship drivers will be signing autographs for fans in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), ahead of the opening ceremony which kicks off at 18:00 and includes music from Estonian artists 5Miinust, Trad.Attack!, Grete Paia & Púr Múdd, Bedwetters ft. YASMYN, Jüri Pootsmann, Shaté Dance School, and the Tartu Boys Choir.

The drivers competing in Rally Estonia 2022 will then head to the starting point of the first stage of this year's race at Raadi Manor park, while fans can watch the action live via a big screen in Town Hall Square.

At 22:30 on Thursday, Estonian hip-hop favorites 5MIINUST, whose song 'Koptereid' was Raadio 2's 2021 Hit of the Year ("Aastahitt"), will perform a show specially created for Rally Estonia, which features appearances from several special guests.

This is followed by a concert from Pop Idol Season 8 winner Alika Milova from 22:00 on Friday.

The hat-trick of free Tartu Town Hall Square concerts will be completed on Saturday from 20:00, by blue-eyed soul, smokey R&B singer and composer Rita Ray, whose performance at Rally Estonia is also in association with Tartu European Cultural Capital 2024.

Rally Estonia 2022 concludes on Sunday, July 17, with a closing ceremony featuring performances by the local Shaté Dance School from 16:00.

The winners of this year's Rally Estonia will also appear in front of the crowd on Town Hall square on Sunday to celebrate their victory.

The full program for Rally Estonia 2022 can be found here.

--

