Daily: Estonian supercar sets Porsche Ring track record

An Estonian-made supercar has broken a speed record which had stood for 10 years at the Porsche Ring circuit in Papsaare, near Pärnu , regional daily Pärnu Postimees reports.

Dubbed the Kalana (pictured), Tõnis Vanaselja, whose company, Oldbac, builds the car, set a new Porsche Ring record, breaking the previous best by over two seconds, with a time of 1.09.628 in the first race in the GT Open category – going on to break that record several more times in qualifying and racing and settling on 1.09.111 as the current record.

Vanaselja, said that a new Kalana, which can reach a top speed of 340 km/h, costs a seven-figure sum, with delivery times around 18 months after an order is placed, adding around half-a-dozen are built per year, while the company plans to develop and build new models in the future.

The Kalana took over seven years to develop, and was unveiled in spring this year, and is largely Estonian-built and designed.

The purpose of taking part in Saturday's race was to test out the car, he added, and to amass and analyze data, making changes to the car's engineering where necessary; the previous track record dates back to 2013, when Martin Rump put in a time of 1.11.579 in a Formula Renault FR2000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!