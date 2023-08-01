Tänak putting Rally Estonia disappointment behind him ahead of Finland race

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: M-Sport Ford
News

Ott Tänak says he aims to strike the right balance in the M-Sport Ford Puma ahead of this weekend's Rally Finland, round X of the 2023 WRC championship.

Coming off a disappointing eighth in his home rally the Sunday before last, the Estonian said: "In general, Rally Finland is much more demanding than the Estonian race. I have enjoyed driving in Finland and we have had some good races here."

"The Estonian stage was tough, and unfortunately we did not manage to amass the points we had hoped for, but nevertheless we were able to demonstrate some good speed," he added, via an M-Sport press release.

"The focus is to find the best possible feeling in Thursday's test run and then we will work hard for the best possible result, after that," he added.

M-sport team boss Richard Millener says he has put the disappointment of Rally Estonia behind him. 

"Everyone was very disappointed after the rally in Estonia, Ott and [co-driver] Martin [Järveoja] clearly had the speed to fight for a win before a home crowd. We have left the negative aspects behind us, while we will take the positives with us to Finland - Ott has won there three times before," Millener said.

"He has been able to test for one day and I know that when he arrives in Finland, he will be fully focused on that task at hand," Millener added.

Tänak lies in fourth place in the drivers' table with five more races to go, including Finland.

He is 66 points behind championship leader and reigning WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä – who will be looking for a win in the Toyota in front of a home crowd this weekend.

As is standard for WRC events, the Thursday sees an initial shakedown run in the morning followed by the first stage proper the same evening, while the rest of the rally stages run Friday through to Sunday, August 6.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helena Lindeberg

Source: ERR Sport

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Tallink ferry returns after hosting Scotland's Ukrainian refugees

18:10

Ukrainian artist Anna Ryazanova's work on display at Tartu Town Hall

17:42

Report: Estonian businesses have global potential in chip design, testing

17:30

Intsikurmu Festival starts on Friday

17:12

Hussar: I'm optimistic Riigikogu can resolve stalemate in-house

17:06

Gallery: Tartuff opening night draws 1,500 visitors

16:44

Tänak putting Rally Estonia disappointment behind him ahead of Finland race

16:17

Rainer Aavik: Five major trends impacting Estonian tourism

15:47

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

15:13

Elmo Rent looking for new investors again

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:49

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss Updated

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

13:14

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

31.07

Estonian researchers to study dangerous laughing gas released by peat soils

31.07

Estonia's inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July Updated

31.07

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

08:03

Rainer Saks: Shoigu visit to North Korea a 'humiliation' for Moscow

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: