Martin Rump represents Estonia at centennial Le Mans 24 Hours

News
Martin Rump.
Martin Rump. Source: ERR
News

Estonian racing driver Martin Rump is entering the legendary 24 Heures du Mans/Le Mans 24 Hours for the second time ever this weekend. This year's event is particularly significant as it marks 100 years since the race began.

Speaking to ERR at the parade ahead of the great race  at France Circuit de la Sarthe , which starts Saturday afternoon, ending exactly 24 hours later, Rump said: "It certainly makes a lot of noise. You also have to keep energy reserves so that there is still something left on race day. But it will be confusing."

Rump will be driving for the German team Proton Competition, and as noted is competing for his second time in Le Mans.

"As I said before, this should be blazing the trail for others. The next generations, and why not over the next few years as well," he said. 

"There could be more Estonian drivers to follow, and the grassroots could also see that this is a viable career path to follow."

For the meantime, Friday's parade was a more fun affair, with drivers being passengers for once, doling out goodies, signing autographs, appearing in selfies and so on.

"This is awesome and will go down in the history books as one of the most awesome Le Mans parades ever," he added, noting that attendance was around 300,000 people – or equivalent to nearly one quarter of the Estonian population.

Immortalized in the movie of the same name and, more recently, Ford v. Ferrari, the formats and categories of racers have changed down the years, but the underlying principle is prototype sports cars, which can be either with closed or open cockpits.

Rump and Proton are racing a Porsche 911 RSR-19, while one of his two co-drivers is more famous in the wider world – Irish actor Michael Fassbender.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:20

Martin Rump represents Estonia at centennial Le Mans 24 Hours

11:52

Estonian cyber security know-how showcased in Balkans

11:16

Six-month Euribor rate rises to just under 3.8 percent

11:01

EDF intel chief: Ukrainian forces must strike at optimum pressure point

10:33

EU migration deal: Just under 80 people a year may be resettled in Estonia

09:57

New urban warfare training facility opens in Rabasaare

09:32

Estonia set for warmer, clear weather over the next few days

09.06

Updated Estonian-Latvian electricity connection launches

09.06

Forest fire warning issued across Estonia

09.06

Joint IT center funding shortfall putting justice ministry's work at risk

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.06

Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

09.06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

09.06

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday Updated

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

09.06

Outdoor cinema to open in Tallinn's Noblessner port through the summer

09.06

Foreign Minister hits head of Russian Orthodox church with entry ban

09.06

Kallas: Both ministry and schools failed to prepare transition to Estonian

09.06

Estonia amends 10-year defense plan to sharply increase ammunition stocks

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: