Estonian defense ministry decorates outgoing French military commander

Outgoing commander of French troops based in Estonia, Lieutenant colonel Edouard Bros, has been presented with the Ministry of Defense Golden Medal (Kuldrinnamärk) in recognition of his help in strengthening Estonian-French defense cooperation and defensive posture.

The Golden Medal is awarded to foreign citizens, Estonian citizens and Ministry of Defense employees in recognition of their contributions to the development of national defense.

Madis Roll, Head of the NATO and European Union Department at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, who on Thursday presented Lt Col. Bros with the badge (pictured), said: "Thank you for your outstanding contribution to Estonian national defense. France has clearly demonstrated its leading role in the collective defense of NATO's Eastern flank."

Lt Col. Bros has commanded the French contingent in Estonia, which forms part of the Tapa-based NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP), from April of this year,

This has involved integration of French staff officers into the Estonian Divisional HQ structure, cooperation of French units with the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit), and the participation of French forces in the large-scale exercise Spring Storm 2023, last month.

Lt Col. Bros' tour of Estonia ends this month, while Lt Col. Thomas Miailhes will replace him, the Estonian defense ministry says.

