Madis Roll starts work as security advisor to the president

Madis Roll has started work as security advisor to President Alar Karis, replacing Liis Mure.

Madis Roll has formerly headed up the Ministry of Defense NATO and EU department and is a former Estonian Defense Forces officer.

He took part in the Estonian contribution to the NATO military operation in Afghanistan, at the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) headquarters.

Roll started in his new post on Tuesday, August 1.

Liis Mure is to take up a position at Estonia's Embassy to the U.S., where she will work as a defense and security adviser.

