Krisiina Alliksaar starts work as culture ministry secretary general

News
Kristiina Alliksaar.
Kristiina Alliksaar. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Kristina Alliksaar has started in her new post as Ministry of Culture secretary general.

The government appointed Alliksaar to the role in June, while her first day on the job was Tuesday, August 1.

The Ministry of Culture has a broader remit than might be suggested by its name, including organized sport, integration and public broadcaster ERR.

Alliksaar said of her new job that: "The field of culture, sports and integration is diverse and there are certainly many challenges here, but certainly more joy to be had too. It is a great honor and responsibility for me to accept this challenge and to be able offer the necessary and possible support to the field - my experience so far engenders a strong foundation for this." 

Kristiina Alliksaar had managed the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu from 2019, and the Ugala Theater in Viljandi before that, in 2014-2019.

She also has long-term experience in the music sector as well as experience in cultural management at local government level, as a cultural advisor to the association of Viljandi County municipalities (there are four municipalities in Viljandi County following the 2017 local government reform).

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) on June 8 proposed Allksaar as new secretary general, to replace Tarvi Sits, whose term of office ended that month.

Tarvi Pürn, deputy undersecretary for sports at the culture ministry, acted as caretaker permanent secretary during the interim period.

Alliksaar is a graduate of the University of Tartu and also of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:32

Minister Tsahkna still owns part of company developing field hospitals

11:05

Latvia mulling additional banking profits tax

10:24

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE both see support fall on week

10:14

Former State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus to work as a lawyer

10:00

Former Nordica CEO: No one foresaw spike in demand

09:46

Krisiina Alliksaar starts work as culture ministry secretary general

09:25

July grocery inflation: Price of carrots and onions rose the most

09:08

Siim Kallas' car tax idea sparks wave of criticism

08:54

Paper: Kristi Tiivas may become next EAS/KredEx board chair

08:36

Expert: Wagner Group heading to Niger not to be ruled out

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

01.08

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss Updated

01.08

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

01.08

World War two-era soldier's coffin in Estonia 'booby-trapped' with grenade

01.08

Tree disease that has wiped out Kadriorg elms is spreading across Estonia

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

01.08

Estonians use diminutives little, but creatively

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: