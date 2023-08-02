Krisiina Alliksaar starts work as culture ministry secretary general

Kristina Alliksaar has started in her new post as Ministry of Culture secretary general.

The government appointed Alliksaar to the role in June, while her first day on the job was Tuesday, August 1.

The Ministry of Culture has a broader remit than might be suggested by its name, including organized sport, integration and public broadcaster ERR.

Alliksaar said of her new job that: "The field of culture, sports and integration is diverse and there are certainly many challenges here, but certainly more joy to be had too. It is a great honor and responsibility for me to accept this challenge and to be able offer the necessary and possible support to the field - my experience so far engenders a strong foundation for this."

Kristiina Alliksaar had managed the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu from 2019, and the Ugala Theater in Viljandi before that, in 2014-2019.

She also has long-term experience in the music sector as well as experience in cultural management at local government level, as a cultural advisor to the association of Viljandi County municipalities (there are four municipalities in Viljandi County following the 2017 local government reform).

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) on June 8 proposed Allksaar as new secretary general, to replace Tarvi Sits, whose term of office ended that month.

Tarvi Pürn, deputy undersecretary for sports at the culture ministry, acted as caretaker permanent secretary during the interim period.

Alliksaar is a graduate of the University of Tartu and also of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA).

