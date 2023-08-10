Government makes extra €200,000 available for cultural and sporting events

The government on Thursday approved a proposal by the culture minister to increase support for cultural and sporting events this year by €200,000 at the expense of the measure for supporting teams at playoffs.

The Ministry of Culture said that the funds were planned in the budget and no additional expenses will be created. The decision only concerns the ministry's 2023 budget.

"Because no Estonian team can qualify for a final tournament anymore this year, we have decided to allocate the money for supporting major cultural and sports events," Minister of Culture Heidy Purga said.

"This allows us to support a few more major events set to take place in Estonia that will yield at least 1.2 times what was spent in VAT receipt. Culture and sport are not just expenses but also constitute a source of revenue for the state," she said.

The aim of the international culture and sporting events measure is to bring such events to Estonia. Expenses of foreign event organizers, participants and visitors generate additional tax revenue and work to liven up the Estonian economy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!