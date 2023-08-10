Government makes extra €200,000 available for cultural and sporting events

News
Ministry of Culture.
Ministry of Culture. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government on Thursday approved a proposal by the culture minister to increase support for cultural and sporting events this year by €200,000 at the expense of the measure for supporting teams at playoffs.

The Ministry of Culture said that the funds were planned in the budget and no additional expenses will be created. The decision only concerns the ministry's 2023 budget.

"Because no Estonian team can qualify for a final tournament anymore this year, we have decided to allocate the money for supporting major cultural and sports events," Minister of Culture Heidy Purga said.

"This allows us to support a few more major events set to take place in Estonia that will yield at least 1.2 times what was spent in VAT receipt. Culture and sport are not just expenses but also constitute a source of revenue for the state," she said.

The aim of the international culture and sporting events measure is to bring such events to Estonia. Expenses of foreign event organizers, participants and visitors generate additional tax revenue and work to liven up the Estonian economy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Estonia setting increasingly ambitious climate targets

16:45

Rainer Sarnet's new 'kung-fu' comedy is coming to theaters in 2023

16:16

UK officials: Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm retains our full support

16:10

Bank of Estonia: More than 1.1 million foreign tourists visit Estonia in Q2

15:53

Estonian naturalists spot rare hermit beetle on Abruka island near Saaremaa

15:36

Government makes extra €200,000 available for cultural and sporting events

15:23

Four Estonian hospitals seeking new executives

15:12

Almost every third registered vehicle unused in Estonia

14:55

Schools, businesses skeptical of vocational education reform

14:29

Danilson-Järg: Decoupling constitutional institutions from the government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia

10:53

Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

09.08

New residential and business quarter to be built in Tartu

09:22

Sanctioned goods reaching Estonia originate in countries other than Russia

09.08

Discussions still underway for Pärnu County's Rail Baltic section route

09.08

Estonian actress Ita Ever dies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: