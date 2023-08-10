Diplomat Märt Volmer in temporary job switch to Ministry of Culture

Märt Volmer.
Märt Volmer. Source: ERR
High-ranking Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Märt Volmer is to make a temporary switch to the Ministry of Culture, where he will serve as an undersecretary.

Hannus Luure, the culture ministry's communications adviser, said: "Märt Volmer is a top manager with long-term experience, who, both as undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as an ambassador for several foreign missions, has made a heartfelt stand on the development of cultural values."

"He is therefore well suited to carry out the changes which lie ahead of the ministry, in cooperation with his colleagues," Luure went on.

Volmer will be covering for Merilin Piipuu, deputy secretary general for cultural values, who is going on parental leave.

Volmer will start in the post on September 18.

Volmer, born in Tallinn in 1966, has been involved in diplomacy since 1993 and was ambassador to Turkey and Azerbaijan 2004.2008, and to Denmark 2015.2019

He had been deputy secretary general for European affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2020.

Ministries are headed up by permanent secretaries, in tandem with the relevant minister or ministers, and with several undersecretaries with various areas of responsibility reporting to them.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

