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Photos: Spanish Air Force F‑18s join NATO air defense mission in Estonia

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Formal ceremony welcoming the Spanish Air Force contingent to Ämari Air Base, Tuesday, September 8, 2026.
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Estonia's air defense capability has been significantly beefed up by the recent arrival of a contingent of Spanish Air Force F/A‑18 Hornets.

The F‑18s join the half‑dozen Turkish Air Force F‑16s which arrived at Ämari following the upgrading of the Baltic mission to one of air defense.

The additional contribution temporarily increases the presence of Allied air forces in Estonia, and demonstrates NATO's readiness to reinforce the region's air defense where necessary.

A ceremony at Ämari Air Base on Tuesday marked the start of the deployment, which will last a month.

"Our priority is to be ready to take over operational duties at the earliest opportunity and make the most effective possible contribution to Baltic air defense," said Maj. Antonio Mancebo Marín, commander of the Spanish Air and Space Force's Ámbar unit. "Cooperation with our Estonian hosts and Turkish allies allows us to quickly align procedures and operate safely and effectively from the very first mission," he went on, via a press release.

"We welcome the Spanish Air Force contingent to Ämari Air Base, where it will support the Turkish‑led NATO air defence mission over the Baltic states," said outgoing Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk. "With its F‑18 fighter jets, the Spanish unit strengthens one of the most visible expressions of NATO collective defense – a continuous presence that ensures the protection of our shared airspace every day," Kuusk added.

The Spanish Ámbar tactical air unit arrived in Estonia from Zaragoza in its home country, starting operations in late August.

The unit also trained with their Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) and Turkish allies, with the F‑18s joining the Turkish F‑16 Fighting Falcons already at Ämari. Aircrews rehearsed working together and familiarized themselves with the specifics of flight operations in the region.

Training did not only take place in the air: The rescue team at Ämari Air Base together with Spanish medical personnel jointly practised rescue and emergency response procedures.

This is the fourth time since 2015 Spanish personnel have contributed to the air defense mission at Ämari.

The Turkish deployment at Ämari is for four months and involves five F‑16s and close to 80 personnel. It is part of an expanded air defense mission which came into being on August 1 following the NATO summit in Ankara and superseding the Baltic air policing mission, which had been in existence for nearly 20 years.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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